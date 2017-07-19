Honda Civic Tour with OneRepublic Hits the Road for 2017; ‘Civic Tour City Flavor’ Food & Music Experience to ‘Pop Up’ in Select Markets

Fans and foodies rejoice! One of summer’s most anticipated concert tours, the Honda Civic Tour (HondaCivicTour.com), is in full swing with multi-platinum-band OneRepublic – featuring special guests Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur – and is all set to add the new Civic Tour City Flavor pop-up food & music experience at select Civic Tour concert venues. Now in its 16th year, the robust North American tour includes dates in Detroit, Virginia Beach, Philadelphia, Hartford, Dallas and Los Angeles, as well as in Anaheim at the Honda Center on Sept. 2 (see full itinerary below).

Civic Tour Launches City Flavor

Offering the most engaging experiences and promotions in the tour’s history, the 2017 Civic Tour will debut ’Civic Tour City Flavor,’ a pop-up food experience in select markets. Music and culinary fans everywhere can follow exclusive backstage livestream of Civic Tour City Flavor content featuring some of the most infamous food trucks and local cuisine of some of America’s beloved cities via Honda Stage social channels: honda.us/CityFlavor. Civic Tour City Flavor will include appearances from chefs, OneRepublic, Fitz and the Tantrums, James Arthur as well as YouTube singer-songwriters and social media stars.

Civic Tour City Flavor’s first stop will be in Detroit at the DTE Energy Music Center, with stops in Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, Seattle, San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Denver and Dallas areas.

“We’ve always really loved immersing ourselves in the cities we travel to,” said Ryan Tedder. “We came up with the Honda Civic Tour City Flavor promotion as a way to combine our love for music and food. We can’t wait to bring some of the best food trucks chefs in the country backstage to our shows for our fans, our crew and us to enjoy.”

This year has seen new music from OneRepublic starting with the release of “No Vacancy” in April and more recently, “Truth To Power,” last month. “Truth To Power” was written and produced by Ryan Tedder and T Bone Burnett and will be featured in Paramount Pictures and Participant Media’s film, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power,” out in theaters July 28th. Just last week OneRepublic released “Rich Love,” a collaboration with Norwegian production trio Seeb. Listen to “Rich Love” here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJ6hAQjW9Aw.

Civic Tour Fan Involvement

For 2017, OneRepublic took the all-new Honda Civic Type R and 2017 Honda Rebel motorcycle to the next level by designing their very own special-edition vehicles for Honda Civic Tour. These custom, autographed rides are joining the band on the road this summer, and fans can catch them at each stop of the 2017 Honda Civic Tour. The OneRepublic custom Civic Type R – the most powerful production Honda ever sold in the US – is inspired by the band’s love of modern architecture and clean design. The red accents, mixed with a combination of gloss and matte black, complete this one-of-a-kind vehicle.

Throughout the duration of the tour, fans will have the opportunity to enter in the Honda Civic Tour Sweepstakes for a chance to win multiple experiences, including the “Which Civic R You?” sweepstakes that highlights the Civic line up, noting “there is a Civic out there for everyone.” One lucky winner will get to drive home in their choice of a brand new 2017 Honda Civic Sedan, Coupe, Hatchback, Si or Type R. Civic Tour fans also will have the opportunity to cruise away on a Honda Rebel motorcycle, plus the chance to fly out to Los Angeles to see OneRepublic live on the Civic Tour courtesy of Honda Financial Services. For complete rules and to enter online, please visit www.HondaCivicTour.com

About OneRepublic

OneRepublic released their debut set Dreaming Out Loud in 2007. The album included the smash single Apologize, which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy nomination. The band’s sophomore album, 2009’s Waking Up, produced three singles: All the Right Moves, Secrets and Good Life.

OneRepublic’s third studio album Native, was released in March 2013 and produced the hit singles If I Lose Myself, Feel Again, Love Runs Out, I Lived and their biggest song to date Counting Stars, which reached #1 in 54 countries and has sold over 10 million downloads. Native sold over 5 million units worldwide. Their latest album Oh My My, featuring the hit singles “Wherever I Go,” “Kids” and new single “Let’s Hurt Tonight,” was released in the fall of 2016 on Mosley/Interscope Records and debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 Album chart. OneRepublic joined U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 on four dates before kicking off the Honda Civic Tour this summer. onerepublic.com

About Honda Civic Tour

With 4.5 million fans having attending Honda Civic Tour concert events since 2001, Civic Tour has established itself as one of the nation’s most compelling, successful music concert tour franchises. Civic Tour offers concert-goers with an exclusive, interactive and engaging concert experience featuring up-close and personal access to their favorite music performers, and has done so for over 15 years. Past Civic Tour artists have included One Direction, Maroon 5, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Linkin Park, blink-182, My Chemical Romance, Paramore, The Black Eyed Peas, Fall Out Boy, Everclear, Incubus, Good Charlotte, New Found Glory, Dashboard Confessional and Panic! at the Disco. In 2014, the Civic Tour become a pillar of the Honda Stage music program, expanding its reach beyond live events to an expanded online audience. www.HondaCivicTour.com

Fitz and The Tantrums

Los Angeles-based Fitz and The Tantrums have quickly grown from independent upstarts to bonafide hitmakers. Their current album – titled Fitz and The Tantrums (Elektra) – was released last summer and features their biggest hit to date, “HandClap.” The RIAA-certified Gold single has already gone top 5 on both the Hot AC and Alternative Radio charts, and is currently ascending the Top 40 Radio charts. Fitz and The Tantrums’ eponymous album follows their breakout major label debut, 2013’s More Than Just A Dream, which featured back-to-back #1 Alternative Radio singles in the RIAA-certified Platinum “The Walker” and the RIAA-certified Gold “Out Of My League.” Both singles also enjoyed Top 15 success at Hot AC. The band has performed countless, sold out headlining shows and is always a standout at music festivals around the world, including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and more. The band’s first full length album, 2010’s Pickin’ Up The Pieces (released on indie label Dangerbird Records), spent 73 weeks on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart, peaking at #1. For more information visit www.fitzandthetantrums.com

James Arthur

James Arthur was crowned the winner of The X Factor U.K.’s ninth season in 2012. His debut single “Impossible” became the biggest X Factor winner’s song of all time, selling more than 1 million downloads and topping charts for several weeks. The buzz around the Middlesbrough-born singer was different to previous champions. He was regarded as the show’s first credible artist; James not only possessed showman-like qualities with an incredible, distinctive voice, but he could back up his stage presence with natural song-writing ability. Following two years away from the spotlight, James returned last fall with his single “Say You Won’t Let Go.” The song shot straight to #1 in his native U.K., where it remained for 3 consecutive weeks. Last fall, James released his second album entitled Back From The Edge, which again went straight to #1 in the U.K. “Say You Won’t Let Go” has topped iTunes charts in more than 20 countries and has since gone on to sell more than 3 million downloads, more than 350 million streams at Spotify, and a quarter of a billion total views at Vevo/YouTube around the globe. For more information please visit www.jamesarthurofficial.com.

Cisco will serve as the Official Wi-Fi and Digital Network Architecture partner of the Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic. Cisco technology is designed so that OneRepublic and their production staff can reliably connect anytime and anywhere with industry leading security, thereby enhancing collaboration and productivity while also enabling new ways for them to engage with fans. For more information about Cisco visit www.cisco.com.

OneRepublic and Hilton Honors, the official hotel sponsor of the tour, are inviting fans to discover some of the world’s great music destinations through original content and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. Together they will enable Hilton Honors members to enjoy behind the scenes access, meet the band, and experience world-class hospitality.

The 2017 Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic:

Friday, July 7 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center^+

Saturday, July 8 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^+

Monday, July 10 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheatre+

Tuesday, July 11 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center^+

Thursday, July 13 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center^+

Friday, July 14 Highland Park, IL Ravinia Festival*^+

Saturday, July 15 Highland Park, IL Ravinia Festival*^+

Tuesday, July 18 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion^+

Wednesday, July 19 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre^+

Friday, July 21 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live^+

Saturday, July 22 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion^+

Sunday, July 23 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre^+

Tuesday, July 25 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center^+

Wednesday, July 26 Scranton, PA The Pavilion at Montage Mountain^+

Friday, July 28 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center^+

Saturday, July 29 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^+

Tuesday, Aug. 1 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center^+

Wednesday, Aug. 2 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre^+

Friday, Aug. 4 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center^+

Saturday, Aug. 5 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion^+

Sunday, Aug. 6 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^+

Wednesday, Aug. 9 Quebec, QC Videotron Centre^+‡

Friday, Aug. 11 Montreal, QC Bell Centre^+‡

Saturday, Aug. 12 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage^+‡

Tuesday, Aug. 15 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre^+‡

Thursday, Aug. 17 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre^+‡

Friday, Aug. 18 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place^‡

Saturday, Aug. 19 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome^‡

Monday, Aug. 21 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena^‡

Tuesday, Aug. 22 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre^+

Wednesday, Aug. 23 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre^+

Friday, Aug. 25 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre^+

Saturday, Aug. 26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre^+

Sunday, Aug. 27 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion^+

Tuesday, Aug. 29 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion+

Thursday, Aug. 31 Los Angeles, CA The Forum+

Friday, Sept. 1 Chula Vista, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre^+

Saturday, Sept. 2 Anaheim, CA HONDA Center+

Wednesday, Sept. 6 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre^+

Friday, Sept. 8 Englewood, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*

Saturday, Sept. 9 Englewood, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*

Monday, Sept. 11 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion^+

Tuesday, Sept. 12 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^+

*Non-Live Nation event

^with Fitz and The Tantrums

+with James Arthur

‡Non-Honda Civic Tour date

About Honda Stage

Building on its deep foundation of bringing music to fans, American Honda has brought together an unprecedented group of entertainment and technology leaders, including Live Nation, iHeartMedia, UPROXX Media, YouTube and Vevo to produce and distribute some of the best original, high-quality music content available. Honda Stage is a unique combination of live events including the Honda Civic Tour and premier music festival partnerships with Austin City Limits, Music Midtown and Governors Ball, and exclusive online content, offering music fans access to custom live and online music programming and performances, behind-the-scenes content, artist interviews and more. (For more go to www.YouTube.com/HondaStage)

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Accord and Clarity Fuel Cell passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V and Pilot sport/utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 34 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2016, more than 96 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

This completely reimagined Civic lineup was the best-selling car in America to individual buyers last year and includes the Civic Sedan, Civic Coupe, Civic Hatchback Civic Si and a radical new Civic Type-R topping off the sportiest, most expansive model lineup in the 44-year history of Civic.

About Marketing Factory

Marketing Factory is an award-winning ad agency that makes music work for brands. The Venice, California-based company captures the imagination and mindshare of audiences, powering strategy and execution behind groundbreaking lifestyle campaigns.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Live Nation Advertising & Sponsorship and Artist Nation Management. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.