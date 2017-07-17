Caterpillar Yellow Iron a Highlight of White House “Made in America” Showcase

Today Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) brought its iconic yellow iron to the White House as part of a “Made in America” event to showcase products built in the United States. Companies from all 50 states were invited – Caterpillar solely representing Illinois as a top example of the power of American manufacturing. A 966M wheel loader, built in Aurora, Illinois, is adorning the South Lawn of the White House, standing out amongst other American-made products at the event. Kathryn Karol, Caterpillar vice president of Global Government and Corporate Affairs, and Jamie Alban, president of independent dealer Alban Cat, are attending the event on behalf of Caterpillar.

“Caterpillar is proud to represent Illinois and showcase this wheel loader as just one example of the skill and craftsmanship of our employees,” said Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby. “We appreciate the President’s dedication to manufacturing industries and the men and women who build and deliver some of the finest products in the world. Caterpillar has a substantial presence across the country — operations in 19 states, approximately 70 facilities, a workforce of 48,500, the tremendous strength of the independent Cat dealer network supporting customers in all 50 states and a supplier base of more than 15,000 companies. We welcome the opportunity to continue working with the Trump Administration on policies that will increase economic growth.”

Caterpillar has been a strong advocate for comprehensive tax reform, enhanced infrastructure investments, energy solutions and open markets. Caterpillar is proof that you can compete based in the United States, and its leaders continue to work closely with policymakers to push forward an agenda that will revitalize American manufacturing.

This all-purpose machine represents the best-in-class earthmoving equipment that Caterpillar is known for – finding itself an integral part of many job sites, from construction and highway projects to mining sites – and anywhere in between. This wheel loader applies proven technologies systematically and strategically to reach high expectations for reliability, productivity, and long service life. It meets the U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final/EU Stage IV emission standards as part of Caterpillar’s commitment to sustainability while providing enhanced fuel efficiency.

