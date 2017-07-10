IDSA joins call for continued full PEPFAR coverage
Following Secretary of State Tillerson’s testimony to Senate Appropriations sub-committee members on plans to limit the focus of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief to 11 countries, IDSA joined HIVMA and 39 other organizations in a letter to the Secretary and Congressional leaders, highlighting the value of PEPFAR efforts and urging continued support for its goals. The letter is here.
