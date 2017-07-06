New Jersey Testing Laboratory to Host a FREE Fire & Smoke, Dust Characterization & Combustible Dust Workshop

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is hosting a free Fire and Smoke, Dust Characterization and Combustible Dust Workshop on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 in Cinnaminson, New Jersey. Registration will begin at 8:30 AM followed by training from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM. As part of the workshop, attendees will have the opportunity to tour EMSL Cinnaminson’s testing laboratory and view a live testing demonstration as an added learning experience.

This free workshop will be presented by three experts from EMSL Cinnaminson’s Materials Science Laboratory. Eugenia Mirica, Ph.D., Laboratory Manager, will cover fire and smoke damage investigations including descriptions of analytes of interest and best sampling strategies. John Newton, Senior Laboratory Scientist, will then discuss sampling techniques and common test procedures for dust characterization along with identification of unknown materials. John Passero, Project Manager, will provide attendees with an overview of the methodology of combustible dust testing, data generation and result interpretation. In the afternoon session, Michael Menz, EMSL’s Environmental, Health & Safety Manager, will present on sampling products.

“Attendees will receive a hands-on learning experience from the industry’s top experts,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Along with gaining valuable training in a classroom setting, these industry professionals will also be given a tour of our corporate headquarters’ state-of-the-art laboratory where they will see live demonstrations of combustible dust, microscopy, FTIR and other tests from our materials science specialists.”

The Fire and Smoke, Dust Characterization and Combustible Dust Workshop is free and will be held at EMSL’s corporate headquarters located at 200 Route 130 North in Cinnaminson, New Jersey. Click here to register online or contact EMSL’s Jennifer Mazonas at (843) 737-6955. To view our workshop flyer, click here. For more information about EMSL’s locations, capabilities and accreditations, please call (800) 220-3675, visit www.EMSL.com or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

