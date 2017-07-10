Telehealth and Medicine Today Welcomes Dr. Richard Levin of The Gold Foundation to Advisory Board

“We are excited to extend our reach to the NGO community and, more particularly, to our brightest young practitioners in medicine...Students and residents enter healthcare with a natural disposition for innovation. We are honored to welcome this pivotal demographic to our audience.” - Tory Cenaj, Founder and Publisher, TMT

The online, peer-reviewed, CME-accredited journal Telehealth and Medicine Today is pleased to welcome Richard I. Levin, MD, to its advisory board. Dr. Levin is CEO and President of The Arnold P. Gold Foundation, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to humanism in healthcare. Among its signature programs, the Gold Humanism Honor Society has chapters in over 140 medical schools with more than 30,000 members devoted to keeping healthcare human.

“We are excited to extend our reach to the NGO community and, more particularly, to our brightest young practitioners in medicine. They will own the legacy we leave them. It is up to us to provide guidance, and borrow their collaborative and compassionate proclivities to create the best care continuum for patients,” stated Tory Cenaj, Publisher. “Students and residents enter healthcare with a natural disposition for innovation. We are honored to welcome this pivotal demographic to our audience.”

“We are delighted to begin a partnership with Telehealth and Medicine Today,” said Dr. Levin. “While many aspects of telemedicine are halfway technologies, its power and potential will be with us forever. As telemedicine evolves from this nascent stage, it is crucial that we maintain the human connection.”



The Gold Foundation advocates for compassionate, collaborative, scientifically excellent care, which research has shown makes a difference in outcomes for patients and physicians. Dr. Levin pointed to the words of former surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy, who spoke at the 2017 Gold Foundation gala: “The world is locked in a struggle between love and fear, and we must tip the scale towards love.” The Gold Foundation exemplifies this approach. “Compassion and human connection will continue to be critical to excellent care, as telemedicine expands the possibilities for collaboration, innovative delivery and much more in healthcare,” said Dr. Levin.



Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Vice-Principal for Health Affairs at McGill from 2006 to 2011, Dr. Levin is Emeritus Professor of Medicine at both McGill University in Montreal and at New York University where he was also Vice Dean for Education, Faculty and Academic Affairs. Dr. Levin earned a B.S. in Biology with Honors from Yale University and graduated from the NYU School of Medicine where he was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha. Dr. Levin is also a member of the editorial board of FASEBJ and has held numerous leadership positions in the U.S. and Canada.



Telehealth and Medicine Today is an open access digital journal published by Partners in Digital Health. Our goal is to assist healthcare decision makers in launching sustainable telehealth services within clinically integrated healthcare systems. We offer rapid, peer-reviewed publication of research and commentaries related to innovations in digital and telecommunications technologies in patient-centered care. Emphasis focuses on, advances in program implementation, outcomes, process improvement, advanced econometrics, and synergies that foster earlier interventions to advance value-based healthcare for the 21st Century and future healthcare challenges.



The audience for Telehealth and Medicine Today includes over 24,000 individuals at hospitals and medical research centers, payers, health economists, healthcare providers, researchers, innovators, medical directors, IT/IS, and academicians. In addition, biopharm and device companies are represented. Anyone with an interest in digital health and telemedicine relies on Telehealth and Medicine Today for the latest knowledge in implementation and advances on the horizon in the specialty. Additionally, the communications and media group Partners in Digital Health has recently launched its second peer reviewed journal in their forward reaching portfolio, Blockchain in Healthcare Today.



