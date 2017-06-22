Ramjack to implement comprehensive wireless monitoring system at Saudi Arabian copper mine

Ramjack has been chosen to implement an automated wireless monitoring system at the Jabal Sayid copper mine in Saudi Arabia.



The system will monitor the paste backfill process within the stopes of the mine and will include geotechnical monitoring instruments from Mine Design Technologies (MDT) and vibrating wire instruments from RST Instruments, connected to a wireless MineHop communication system supplied by Newtrax.



The comprehensive wireless monitoring system will allow engineers at the mine, owned and operated by Ma’aden Barrick Copper Company (MBCC), to receive real-time, continuous readings during and after all backfilling operations.



This easy access to real-time, accurate information enables intensive monitoring to ensure the highest possible levels of safety and productivity within the mine.



“We are very excited and proud to have been selected to play an important role in the ongoing development and operation of this highly productive mine”, said Rupert Birch, Managing Director of Ramjack’s Europe, Middle East & North Africa region.





About The Jabal Sayid Copper Mine

The Jabal Sayid Copper Mine, a joint venture between Barrick Gold and Saudi Arabian mining company Ma’aden, commenced commercial production on July 1, 2016, and has since already produced 30 million pounds of copper.



About Ramjack Technology Solutions

Ramjack is a full-service system integrator dedicated to the mining industry in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Ramjack fills the gap between technology manufacturers and mine operations by providing localized services that guarantee improvements in safety, productivity and effectiveness, using real-time technology products purpose-built for the harsh mining environment.

