Author Unveils Third Installment of the Technology Trilogy Book Series

The author’s masterful storytelling will once again invite you to come on board his memory train of a book and become eyewitnesses to the different developments in the field of science and technology from the last three decades.

Thomas W. Becker’s book “The Race For Technology (Conquering The High Frontier)” is the third of his Technology Trilogy series. Here, he provides simplified and understandable descriptions about several emerging technologies that were developed from the 1970s up to the start of the 3rd millennium in order to explain the human side of science and technology.

Significant events are highlighted in this book, such as the dawning of world space exploration, the beginning and end(?) of the Cold War, the development of U.S. defense systems, the historical imaging of Halley’s Comet, the Soviet nuclear explosion at Chernobyl, and the more recent runaway 1995 Hurricane Season.

The past three decades also saw the US always on its toes against communist aggressions. The author’s masterful storytelling will once again invite you to come on board his memory train of a book and become eyewitnesses to the different developments in the field of science and technology from the last three decades.

“The Race For Technology (Conquering The High Frontier)” is recommended for readers who remember the 20th century, for those who were born near the turn of the century and millennium, or for those who simply want to gain a glimpse of world events at the end of the century. If you are one of those readers I am suggesting with this book, you will want to read this exciting book and check out the shelves this coming June 1, 2017 at the 2017 Book Expo America.



“The Race For Technology (Conquering The High Frontier)”

Written by Thomas W. Becker

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date September 4, 2008

Paperback price: $11.99

About the author

Thomas W. Becker graduated from the University of Missouri in 1958 with an AB degree in clinical psychology and secondary education. Prior to his college education he served in the Navy for three years before his honorable discharge. After teaching history and geography for six years, his 55-year career in teaching space science and technologies to gifted upper high school and undergraduate students then culminated and which also took his teaching to 45 states across the US plus teaching five years in England and Wales. Tom has five romance/adventure espionage novels under his belt. He has also written 16 books and more than 300 magazine and journal articles with a number of awards and honors.