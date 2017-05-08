H2O.ai and Nimbix Bring Next-Gen GPU-Powered AI to Cloud

H2O.ai, the company bringing AI to enterprises, today announced it has partnered with Nimbix to offer its next-generation AI platform, GPU-powered machine learning and best-of-breed Deep Learning on the Nimbix Cloud.

With this partnership, Nimbix customers can launch H2O clusters and provision the entire stack in a matter of minutes using the latest GPUs in the Nimbix cloud. Enterprises can use this end-to-end solution to operate on large datasets, iterate faster, deploy quickly and gain real-time insights. H2O’s AI solutions enable customers to train machine learning and deep learning models up to 35x faster compared to conventional CPU-based solutions. The entire H2O platform can be easily provisioned and scaled on Nimbix’s state of the art infrastructure with JARVICE™, the cloud platform for deep learning and big compute.

Nimbix, a leading public cloud provider for supercomputing-class workloads, deep learning and AI, announced last month the availability of high-performance NVIDIA® Pascal™ GPUs using the NVIDIA DGX-1™ AI supercomputer in the Nimbix Cloud. For an on-demand rate, customers gain access to the industry-leading native bandwidth of eight NVIDIA NVLink™ interconnected NVIDIA Tesla® P100 GPUs to launch or develop state-of the-art machine learning workflows, accelerated analytics and a host of other GPU-powered applications.

“H2O best-in-class machine learning and deep learning algorithms on the fastest hardware is a game-changer for enterprises. We found that provisioning H2O AI Clusters on the latest NVIDIA GPUs, IBM Power and Intel’s Xeon was trivially easy on the Nimbix cloud,” said Sri Ambati, CEO and co-founder of H2O.ai.

H2O is the standard open-source AI platform of choice for enterprise businesses. More than 9,000 enterprises and a third of the Fortune 500 Companies are using H2O.ai’s open source platform to derive value from data with machine learning and deep learning, receive real-time insights and make actionable decisions.

“We want to put the most powerful AI tools in the hands of enterprise data scientists,” said Steve Hebert, CEO of Nimbix. “H2O on the Nimbix Cloud means enterprises can leverage best-of-breed in both ease of use and performance which translates to faster insights from their data.”

H2O.ai has enjoyed a banner year thus far. The company was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Predictive Analytics & Machine Learning (PAML) Solutions, Q1 2017 report by Forrester Research in March, a Visionary in Gartner’s February Magic Quadrant and one of CB Insights’ AI 100 in January. 169 of the Fortune 500 companies—8 of the world’s top 10 banks, 7 of the top 10 insurance companies and 4 of the top 10 healthcare companies—depend on H2O.ai to power their data science.

For more information about H2O.ai, please visit www.h2o.ai.

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is focused on bringing AI to businesses through software. Its flagship product is H2O, the leading open source platform that makes it easy for financial services, insurance and healthcare companies to deploy AI and deep learning to solve complex problems. More than 9,000 organizations and 80,000+ data scientists depend on H2O for critical applications like predictive maintenance and operational intelligence. The company -- which was recently named to the CB Insights AI 100 -- is used by 169 Fortune 500 enterprises, including 8 of the world’s 10 largest banks, 7 of the 10 largest insurance companies and 4 of the top 10 healthcare companies. Notable customers include Capital One, Progressive Insurance, Transamerica, Comcast, Nielsen Catalina Solutions, Macy’s, Walgreens and Kaiser Permanente.

Follow us on Twitter @h2oai. To learn more about H2O customer use cases, please visit http://www.h2o.ai/customers/ Join the Movement.

About Nimbix

Nimbix is the leading provider of purpose-built cloud computing for big data and computation. Powered by JARVICE™, the Nimbix Cloud provides high-performance software as a service, dramatically speeding up data processing for Energy, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Analytics applications. Nimbix delivers unique accelerated high-performance systems and applications from its world-class datacenters as a pay-per-use service.