H2O.ai is a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science Platforms

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – February 16, 2017 – H2O.ai, an AI company that provides industry-leading data products for enterprise businesses, today announced it has been named by Gartner, Inc., the leading provider of research and analysis on the global machine learning industry, as a Visionary in the February 2017 Magic Quadrant for Data Science Platforms.



“It’s an honor to be positioned as a Visionary on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science Platforms,” said SriSatish Ambati, co-founder and CEO of H2O.ai. “Today’s enterprise businesses move fast and require AI platforms that are highly scalable, which is exactly what we provide. H2O.ai is proud to serve our world class customers and loyal open source community members who have used our products since day one.”



H2O.ai launched in 2011 with the goal of democratizing data science by open sourcing deep learning for everyone. H2O, its premier data product, features the fastest distributed data ingest and data munging capabilities, and provides enterprise businesses with security, authentication, model comparison and rapid deployment features. The company also recently released Deep Water, the first deep learning offering specifically built for financial technology companies.



To date, H2O is used by more than 75,000 data scientists and 8,500 organizations around the world. In January 2017 H2O.ai was named by CB Insights as one of the top-100 AI companies, a list that includes prominent trailblazers in the space.



Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is focused on bringing AI to businesses through software. Its flagship product is H2O, the leading open source platform that makes it easy for financial services, insurance and healthcare companies to deploy AI and deep learning to solve complex problems. More than 8,500+ organizations and 75,000+ data scientists depend on H2O for critical applications like predictive maintenance and operational intelligence. The company -- which was recently named to the CB Insights AI 100 -- is used by 107 Fortune 500 enterprises, including 8 of the world’s 10 largest banks, 7 of the 10 largest insurance companies and 4 of the top-10 healthcare companies. Notable customers include Capital One, Progressive Insurance, Transamerica, Comcast, Nielsen Catalina Solutions, Macy’s, Walgreens, Kaiser Permanente, and Aetna.



Follow us on Twitter @h2oai. To learn more about H2O customer use cases, please visit http://www.h2o.ai/customers/ Join the Movement.

