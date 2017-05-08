Leading semiconductor manufacturer qualifies AIXTRON system for high performance GaN LED production

AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA; OTC: AIXNY), a worldwide leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, announced today that OSRAM Opto Semiconductors has qualified the first of multiple AIX G5 C planetary systems for the manufacturing of GaN (gallium nitride) LEDs. As market demand for high-quality optoelectronic semiconductors is increasing due to the continually growing number of applications in the illumination, sensing and visualization sectors including automotive, communication, display, health and food, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors is expanding production capacities, e.g. at its Regensburg facility. In this context, the company makes also use of AIXTRON’s AIX G5 C planetary platform.

Berthold Hahn, Senior Director LED Chip at OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, says: ”We have chosen the AIX G5 C as it is one of the best-in-class for high-performance applications. The system offers the lowest defect and particle level to date due to its effective in-situ cleaning system and cassette-to-cassette handler which is essential for high yields. Furthermore, AIXTRON’s advanced production tools allow best wavelength uniformity for reduced binning effort and therefore enables future technologies with very demanding uniformity requirements. Overall, the AIX G5 C provides leading edge blue and green LED processes that are necessary to meet our high quality standards in volume production for various lighting applications.”

“We are very pleased that OSRAM Opto Semiconductors has qualified our tool for production and we are looking forward to the further collaboration with one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers. Our AIX G5 C platform perfectly backs OSRAM’s product strategy since it enables the manufacturing of devices that support future-oriented technology trends in the areas of mobility, communication and energy efficiency”, comments Dr. Frank Schulte, Vice President AIXTRON Europe.

About AIXTRON

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States and in Europe.

