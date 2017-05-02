Fujifilm to Present its Latest Innovations at the Society of Gastroenterology Nurses and Associates’ 44th Annual Course

Wayne, N.J., May 2, 2017 (Booth #329)– The Endoscopy Division of FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. will showcase its latest innovations in endoscopic imaging technologies and solutions at the Society of Gastroenterology Nurses and Associates (SGNA) 44th Annual Course. The annual gathering, which attracts nearly 2,000 professionals in the gastroenterology field, will occur May 7-9, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.



“It is Fujifilm’s goal to support gastroenterology nurses and associates with our leading technology,” said Keiichi Nagata, President, Endoscopy Division of FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. “In order for Fujifilm to develop cutting-edge solutions to improve gastrointestinal health outcomes, our participation at SGNA is crucial to understand the challenges that nurses and healthcare staff face in the exam rooms.”



At this year’s meeting, Fujifilm will exhibit its state-of-the-art imaging and technology solutions for gastrointestinal applications. Fujifilm’s innovations are designed to provide greater image clarity and range of movement to support gastroenterology nurses. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to demo Fujifilm’s suite of GI technologies and speak with experts on the latest features.



Some highlights in the booth this year include:

The 600 Series Endoscopes are equipped with the close focus capabilities of the CMOS image sensor technology to provide high resolution imaging as close as 2mm with less peripheral distortion. The 600 Series features a slim insertion portion and Flexible spectral Imaging Color Enhancement (FICE).

are equipped with the close focus capabilities of the CMOS image sensor technology to provide high resolution imaging as close as 2mm with less peripheral distortion. The 600 Series features a slim insertion portion and Flexible spectral Imaging Color Enhancement (FICE). The Therapeutic Double Balloon Endoscope is engineered to unlock difficult to reach pathways within the digestive tract. The EN-580T has a large instrument channel of 3.2mm for expanded treatment capacity in various procedures. Super CCD and close focus optics provide images with exceptional quality as close as 2mm enabling advanced visualization.

is engineered to unlock difficult to reach pathways within the digestive tract. The EN-580T has a large instrument channel of 3.2mm for expanded treatment capacity in various procedures. Super CCD and close focus optics provide images with exceptional quality as close as 2mm enabling advanced visualization. Ultrasonic Video Endoscopes provide excellent maneuverability and insertion capability. They are designed to be used with the new the Sonart SU-1 Endoscopic Ultrasonic Processor featuring Fujifilm’s proprietary image-processing technology.



As educational opportunities are the crux of the SGNA annual course, Fujifilm is participating in the workshop, “Train the Trainer: The Reprocessing Competency Defined” on May 6, 2017 8:00am – 12:30pm CDT. The course is designed for the nurse or technician in the GI setting and will offer a hands-on opportunity to practice the reprocessing steps with Fujifilm’s 600 Series Endoscopes.



Visit Fujifilm at SGNA 2017 (Booth #329) to learn more or to speak with a Fujifilm representative. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.



About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions to meet the needs of healthcare facilities today and well into the future. From an unrivaled selection of digital x-ray systems, to the Synapse® brand of PACS, RIS and cardiovascular products, to advanced women’s health imaging systems, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. The Endoscopy Division of FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopes to the medical market. TeraMedica Division delivers healthcare informatics, and is the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, CT. For more information please visit www.fujifilmhealthcare.com andwww.fujifilmendoscopy.com.



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2016, the company had global revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 112.54 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.



###



All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.



Contact:

Christine Jackman

Fujifilm

(914) 789-8523

christine.jackman@fujifilm.com