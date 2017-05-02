Fujifilm to Display Suite of Endoscopic Imaging Technologies at Digestive Disease Week 2017

Wayne, N.J., May 2, 2017 (Booth #2232)– The Endoscopy Division of FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. will showcase its latest innovations in endoscopic imaging technologies and solutions at Digestive Disease Week (DDW). The conference which takes place May 7-9, 2017 in Chicago, IL is the largest gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery.



“At Fujifilm, our focus is to provide diagnostic imaging solutions to equip physicians with the tools to improve patient outcomes,” said Keiichi Nagata, President, Endoscopy Division of FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. “We are pleased to showcase our newest product portfolios at DDW and continue to be a partner to physicians.”



Fujifilm’s latest innovations at booth #2232:

The 600 Series Endoscopes are equipped with the close focus capabilities of the CMOS image sensor technology to provide high resolution imaging as close as 2mm with less peripheral distortion. The 600 Series also features a slim insertion portion and Flexible spectral Imaging Color Enhancement (FICE).

are equipped with the close focus capabilities of the CMOS image sensor technology to provide high resolution imaging as close as 2mm with less peripheral distortion. The 600 Series also features a slim insertion portion and Flexible spectral Imaging Color Enhancement (FICE). The Therapeutic Double Balloon Endoscope is engineered to unlock difficult to reach pathways within the digestive tract. The EN-580T has a large instrument channel of 3.2mm for expanded treatment capacity in various procedures. Super CCD and close focus optics provide images with exceptional quality as close as 2mm enabling advanced visualization.

is engineered to unlock difficult to reach pathways within the digestive tract. The EN-580T has a large instrument channel of 3.2mm for expanded treatment capacity in various procedures. Super CCD and close focus optics provide images with exceptional quality as close as 2mm enabling advanced visualization. Ultrasonic Video Endoscopes provides excellent maneuverability and insertion capability. It’s designed to be used with the new Sonart SU-1 Endoscopic Ultrasonic Processor featuring Fujifilm’s proprietary image-processing technology.

provides excellent maneuverability and insertion capability. It’s designed to be used with the new featuring Fujifilm’s proprietary image-processing technology. At the Interventional Platform station, Fujifilm will exhibit the latest Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) devices including ClutchCutter and FlushKnife.



In addition, Fujifilm will support the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) Hands-On Workshops at DDW, which provides a hands-on experience through workshops including Suturing and Closures, EMR, Hemorrhoid Therapies, ESD, Senior Fellows and Bariatric Therapies. Participants will also interact with expert faculty as they demonstrate cutting-edge techniques on solutions provided by Fujifilm such as the ClutchCutter device and GI equipment. The series of workshops will run May 6-9, 2017 located in the South Hall of the convention center; registration is available at www.asge.org/ddw



Visit Fujifilm at DDW 2017 (Booth #2232) to learn more or to speak with a Fujifilm representative. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.



About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions to meet the needs of healthcare facilities today and well into the future. From an unrivaled selection of digital x-ray systems, to the Synapse® brand of PACS, RIS and cardiovascular products, to advanced women’s health imaging systems, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. The Endoscopy Division of FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopes to the medical market. TeraMedica Division delivers healthcare informatics, and is the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, CT. For more information please visit www.fujifilmhealthcare.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2016, the company had global revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 112.54 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.



###

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

