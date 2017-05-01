Hiller Ford Celebrates 63rd Anniversary with Drawing for the use of a New MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE for One Year

FRANKLIN, WI – MAY 1, 2017 – Ken Hiller started Hiller Ford in 1954. Today, his son, Jay is President. A third generation of Hillers, Susan and Tommy, now work at the dealership helping to run the family business serving Southeastern Wisconsin.

“It has been a privilege to serve our fine customers over the past 62 years. We have been very fortunate to be a part of the great community we serve,” stated Jay Hiller.

“Recently, to celebrate our grand re-opening, after our huge remodeling project, we invited customers and non customers alike to register to win the use of a new Mustang convertible for one year,” continued Hiller. This is a one-year lease with the dealership picking up all the monthly payments.

Susan Hiller states: “Today being the start of our anniversary month, we’re excited to hand over the keys to our big winners, Gary and Sandra Kraft, of Franklin. We’re happy for ­­­­­­­both of them and we wish them many safe and fun miles of driving in this beautiful convertible.”

Also joining in on the fun was Rose Wiza, Hiller Ford Vice President. Rose has a special reason to celebrate. Rose is celebrating her 63rd anniversary of working at Hiller Ford. Rose commented: “I wouldn’t think of working anyplace else.”

ABOUT HILLER FORD

Ken Hiller opened the doors to Hiller Ford on May 1, 1954. Originally called Hales Corners Motors, the dealership was located in the village of Hales Corners. In the summer of 1959, Ken moved the dealership to its current location on Highway 100, one-half mile south of Hales Corners to the city of Franklin.

As Franklin, Hales Corners and the rest of the area grew, so did Hiller Ford. Today, Hiller Ford is still family owned and operated with the third generation of Hillers working at the dealership. Hiller is one of the largest Ford dealerships in the state of Wisconsin. Hiller has won Ford’s prestigious President’s Award for customer satisfaction and sales leadership 14 times. For the past 15 years, Hiller has been the largest Ford Parts dealer in Wisconsin.