NEO Tech to Focus on Substrate & Microelectronic Assembly during IMS 2017

CHATSWORTH, CA – May 2, 2017 – NEO Tech, a leading provider of manufacturing technology and supply chain solutions for brand name OEMs in the industrial, medical and mil/aero markets, announces that it will showcase its high-reliability substrate and microelectronic assembly capabilities in booth 1357 at the 2017 International Microwave Symposium, which is scheduled to take place June 6-8, 2017 at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu.



During the symposium, NEO Tech will feature a range of its low-temperature co-fired ceramic (LTCC), high-temperature co-fired (HTCC), and microelectronics packaging technologies, including the following:

Ceramic Substrate manufacturing: thick film, ECP thick film, BeO substrates, AlN systems, plating and HTCC/LTCC package assemblies.

Extensive high-reliability microelectronics assembly technology including die attach, ceramic package wirebonding, COB laminates, device hermetic sealing and extensive product testing validation services.

Innovative AUTOLINE to economically produce complex RF microelectronic packages



Additionally, the company will discuss its high frequency millimeter and microwave microelectronics assembly experience, which include package assembly, sealing and testing. With more than 40 years of experience in high-reliability hybrid and RF technologies, NEO Tech has emerged as North America’s largest microelectronics assembly services provider.

The IEEE MTT International Microwave Symposium (IMS) is the premier annual international meeting for technologists involved in all aspects of microwave theory and practice. It consists of a week of events, including technical paper presentations, workshops, and tutorials, as well as numerous social events and networking opportunities. The symposium also hosts a large commercial exhibition.



For more information about NEO Tech and/or the products and services that will be highlighted during IMS 2017 in Hawaii, visit the company's Web site at www.NEOTech.com.



About NEO Tech

NEO Tech combines the strengths of three leading contract manufacturers: NATEL, EPIC, and OnCore. With over 40 years of heritage in electronics manufacturing, NEO Tech focuses on low-medium-volume/high-mix, high-complexity products primarily in the medical, defense/aerospace and industrial markets.



NEO Tech offers full product lifecycle engineering services, manufacturing and testing of microelectronics, cable & harness interconnect products, PCBA, full box build services and aftermarket repair and fulfillment services. The companies that form NEO Tech have been known for solving tough engineering problems that result in high-reliability, high-quality electronic solutions for customers.



Headquartered in Chatsworth, CA, NEO Tech has manufacturing and engineering locations in California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, Ohio, Mexico, and China. NEO Tech holds and maintains industry specific certifications that include ISO9001, AS9100, ISO13485, ISO/TS16949, ISO14001 and MIL-PRF-38534. To learn more, visit www.NEOTech.com.