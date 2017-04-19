Accredent Managing Partner to Participate in IoT Strategy Panel at IoT Fuse 2017

Today, Accredent LLC, a leading eight year-old specialist in connected data-driven business strategy, innovation, monetization, and transformation through Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced data analytics, announced that its managing partner, Kent Strand, is participating in the IoT Strategy panel at IoT Fuse 2017 . The conference is being held this Friday, April 21, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.



Strand is participating in the afternoon keynote panel: IoT Strategy Roundtable, starting at 3:30pm in Room 200 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The panel, featuring Fortune 500 connected data-driven business luminaries, will discuss the latest thinking on developing and executing successful IoT strategy.



Additionally, Jennifer Nowlin, a Principal at Accredent, will present insights into Driving Digital Transformation and Business Agility through Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Customer Journeys and CX at a session in Room 205 at 2:15pm



Accredent enables new ventures and the world’s leading organizations in consumer, commercial, and industrial markets to profitably and successfully utilize IoT connected and data-driven business models, customer journeys and digital transformation to grow their business… Accredent provides top-tier strategy, M&A, innovation, monetization, and digital transformation services designed to accelerate organizations development and execution and business growth strategy for long-term success.



For more information about IoT Fuse visit https://iotfuse.com/ or follow the conference discussion on Twitter at #iotfuse2017.



About Kent Stand

As Managing Partner and founder of Accredent, Kent Strand serves as an industry thought leader, leads the firm’s principals and their teams, and leads Accredent’s Exit Accelerator program for promising emerging ventures. Prior to founding Accredent in 2009, Strand served as the managing director of a BCG-derived technology business strategic business development firm, where he was engaged in the development of the world’s first IoT Cloud and many of the industries ‘new to world’ business use cases for Internet of Things and advanced analytics. Over the course of his career, Strand served on the senior and divisional management teams of several NASDAQ companies that achieved high valuation exits, including NCS (now Pearson) and Identix (now Morpho). Strand began his career founding RCI in 1983, an early Minnesota technology start-up success. Strand holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Saint Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.



About Accredent

Founded in 2009, Accredent provides strategy, M&A, innovation, monetization, transformational services that allow organizations to strategically develop value creating connected data-driven business initiatives. Accredent’s services new ventures and enables the world’s leading companies in consumer, commercial and industrial markets to profitably accelerate digital transformation and new venture development of connect data-driven business. Accredent is headquartered in Minneapolis and works near and far. For more information, visit accredent.com .

