PUMA Announces Big Sean As New Creative Collaborator And Global Ambassador

Global Sports Brand PUMA has partnered with cultural influencer, Grammy nominated, multi-platinum recording artist, Big Sean, as their new Creative Collaborator and Global Ambassador. Partnering with the accomplished artist expands the brand’s roster of partners that lend their creativity and give inspiration to PUMA’s lifestyle product range.

Big Sean will be working alongside PUMA’s team to design an exclusive collection that’s set to release in Spring 2018. Included in the new partnership, we will see Big Sean as the face of the next PUMA Classics campaign this summer. Before that comes to fruition, he will represent the brand utilizing styles from their Classics line – from the iconic PUMA Suede and Clyde to the forever fly T7 Track Jacket and Pant. PUMA will also be supporting Sean in his upcoming “I Decided.” Summer tour where the Brand is a sponsor.

Adam Petrick, PUMA’s Global Director for Brand Marketing remarks about the partnership, “We are thrilled to have Big Sean on board. Anyone who’s followed him throughout his career will know that his talent goes beyond music. His passion for creativity and individuality is very strong. We’ve already kicked off the design process with Sean and we’re glad to see a fusion of his unique style and PUMA’s sports heritage coming through. We’re very pleased to welcome Sean to the PUMA family.”

Note: Apparel and sneakers worn by Sean in the photo are custom-made and not part of the collaborative collection with PUMA.