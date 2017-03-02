The Recording Academy® To Honor Four-Time GRAMMY® Winner Keith Urban At GRAMMYs On The Hill® Awards On April 5 In Washington, D.C.

On April 5, The Recording Academy® will honor four-time GRAMMY® winner Keith Urban with the Recording Artists’ Coalition® Award at the annual GRAMMYs on the Hill® Awards in Washington, D.C. Urban’s continued commitment to numerous music education programs has not only served to inspire young musicians, it has provided thousands of greatly needed musical instruments to underserved programs across the country.

Urban’s contributions to music education date back nearly a decade and have remained consistent ever since. Underscoring the need to support education-based initiatives that attract young people toward music and encourage their creative pursuits, Urban has volunteered for The Academy’s GRAMMY Camp® music program, which offers high school students an interactive summer music experience. He has supported The Recording Academy’s grant-based education initiatives, which provide necessary funds to America’s public schools, helping to sustain local music education programs for youth. In addition, Urban has participated in the GRAMMY U Soundchecks® program on multiple occasions.

“Through music education programs, Keith Urban has encouraged aspiring musicians by giving them the opportunity to perform and achieve their dreams,” said Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow. “An engaged member of the music community and The Recording Academy for many years, Keith is an outstanding music citizen and supporter of the future of music, so it is our great pleasure to honor and recognize his dedication at GRAMMYs on the Hill.”

“The opportunity to work with aspiring musicians and kids, who are just discovering music for the first time, really inspires me,” said Urban. “Creativity is at the heart of an innovative society – it brings people together and teaches children self-expression, creative confidence, and improvisational skills which are essential to their development. Being honored by The Academy, especially given the fact that they’re the ones that have given me the chance to be part of their work in this area, is humbling. It’s an incredible honor.”

Uniting the worlds of music and politics, GRAMMYs on the Hill also recognizes legislators who have improved the environment for music by advocating for music creators’ rights. Previously honored legislators include former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.), Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.), and John McCain (R-Ariz.), and House Leaders Kevin McCarthy and Nancy Pelosi.

The awards take place at the Hamilton Live in Washington D.C., and will feature unique live performances and musical surprises. The GRAMMYs on the Hill Awards are sponsored by music rights organization SESAC.

The following day, April 6, The Recording Academy will host the music community’s largest annual Washington, D.C. gathering, GRAMMYs on the Hill Advocacy Day, which sees hundreds of music professionals from across the country visiting lawmakers to discuss important issues facing today’s music creators.

About Keith Urban

Urban has celebrated 22 No. 1 songs, including “Blue Ain’t Your Color” from his Best Country Album GRAMMY-nominated Ripcord. A streak of 37 Top 10 songs, dating back to 2000, is an historic mark that has placed him at No. 8 on the all-time Country Airplay Chart. He’s sold more than 20 million albums, scoring five consecutive platinum or multiplatinum albums, and he is the only male country artist to simultaneously debut atop the all-genre album charts in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, a feat he’s achieved twice.

About The Recording Academy

Established in 1957, The Recording Academy is an organization of musicians, songwriters, producers, engineers, and recording professionals that is dedicated to improving the cultural condition and quality of life for music and its makers. Internationally known for the GRAMMY Awards®—the preeminent peer-recognized award for musical excellence and the most credible brand in music—The Recording Academy is responsible for groundbreaking professional development, cultural enrichment, advocacy, education and human services programs. The Academy continues to focus on its mission of recognizing musical excellence, advocating for the well-being of music makers and ensuring music remains an indelible part of our culture. For more information about The Academy’s advocacy efforts, please visit grammy.com/action, and follow the online conversation on Twitter @GRAMMYAdvocacy, #SupportMusic, and “like” GRAMMY Advocacy on Facebook.