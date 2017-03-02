Carrier Transicold Cool Valentine’s Day Contest Delights Winners

Carrier Transicold’s recently-concluded pan-European Cool Valentine’s Day Contest provided a behind-the-scenes look at the role transport refrigeration plays in shipping some of the 198 million roses that were on the road in the run up to Valentine’s Day – demonstrating how transport refrigeration is essential to delivering a little extra happiness and romance. Carrier Transicold, which operates in the UK as Carrier Transicold (UK) Limited, is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

The 12 winners, who were randomly selected following an online competition, were asked to nominate the recipient of their surprise bouquet. UK winner Peter Calow, of refrigerated distribution company Lancashire Logistics, chose to deliver the winning roses to his wife Pat.

“It was a wonderful surprise,” says Pat Calow. “I had no idea Peter had even entered the competition but I’m so happy he did! I absolutely love roses and this bouquet really brightened my day. Thanks to everyone at Carrier Transicold for all they did to set this up; it really put a smile on my face.”

Through a series of informative videos and an infographic, the contest followed the roses’ journey from a grower in the Netherlands all the way to the winners’ doorsteps, demonstrating the importance of accurate temperature management. Carrier Transicold’s refrigeration technology helps to control moisture levels and maintain a constant temperature between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius, which minimises the risk of plant fungus or mould developing, and extends the life of the flowers by 75 percent. Carrier Transicold’s proper temperature management allows flowers to be delivered anywhere in Europe within 72 hours of being cut.

The roses were initially transported from the grower in trucks fitted with Carrier Transicold’s Iceland engineless refrigeration units. For the long-haul journeys, they were then loaded onto trailers operating with Vector™ 1550 systems. Both units were powered by the economical ECO-DRIVE 25C GenSet.

To see the full journey, visit www.coolbycarrier.com/coolvalentinesday

