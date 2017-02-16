Exosite CTO Mark Benson Named a 2017 Titan of Technology by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

Exosite, a leading provider in the Internet of Things (IoT) platform market, today announced that its Chief Technology Officer, Mark Benson, has been named as a 2017 Titans of Technology award winner by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. As CTO, Benson navigates emerging IoT developments and leads Exosite’s technology strategy to fuel its industry leadership and growth.

In its fourth year, the Titans of Technology awards recognize individuals who are transforming Minnesota’s tech industry, and showcase the innovators, adopters and executors who are positively impacting the local economy. Benson was recognized for his unique blend of business and technology expertise that played an integral role in the development of Exosite’s Digital Transformation Services, which include offerings designed to provide a more holistic approach to IoT.

“Mark is an exceptional technology leader and Internet of Things visionary, and I’m excited for him to receive this recognition,” said Hans Rempel, founder and CEO, Exosite. “Mark and our entire team are dedicated to removing the barriers our customers experience in realizing a long-term, connected-product strategy. Under Mark’s guidance as CTO, we have launched Murano, our enterprise IoT software platform, and have deployed technology-driven services that use Murano to enable the IoT-led digital transformation efforts of the multi-divisional, multi-national organizations we serve.”

Last month, Exosite announced a record-breaking start to 2017 after doubling its 2016 revenue and increasing the total number of customer devices on its Murano platform by more than 100 percent. The company also nearly tripled the number of partners participating in its Exosite IoT Alliance (EIA) program and was recognized by Forrester as one of the 11 most significant IoT platforms in the 2016 IoT Platform Wave Report.

All Titans of Technology honorees will be featured in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s April 14 publication and online. To read more about the 2017 Titans of Technology awards, visit: http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities.

About Exosite

Exosite, LLC, is an IoT software platform company that allows businesses to strategically leverage the revolutionary world of connected devices. Exosite’s cloud-based services enable the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in consumer, commercial and industrial markets to quickly build and deploy solutions that accelerate the IoT generation of their business. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit www.exosite.com.

