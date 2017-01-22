Papros: New Version of MRPRO(TM) Offers Automation for Relentless and Unflinching Support to Responsible Conflict Free Sourcing

San Jose, CA-Jan 23, 2017 – Green leader Papros Inc, announced that today it issued a new version that supports the latest platforms and standards that most leading companies in the world need and are encouraging their supply chain to comply with to promote human rights.

The algorithms allow for companies with any number of suppliers in the practical realm to efficiently and economically ensure strict and robust compliance by single click checks against CFSI and other lists. Enhanced support at system level is also part of the update that users can check at the page

http://www.papros.com/FEUCE_cm.htm

Papros offers all of the variabilities including advanced XML rollups, searches and all needed reports, as also advanced BOM based rollups and searches for smelters. Summaries and pie charts are as available as needed for the reports.

About Papros Inc: Papros Inc. has been committed to providing Total Environmental Management solutions to US and International companies. “Optimizing the Greenback and the Green Environment” has been the slogan of Papros Inc. since its inception thirty years ago. Based in San Jose, California, Papros Inc.’s solutions span the entire spectrum of Environmental Management, featuring tools to enable corporations worldwide to deploy and manage product environmental lifecycle data in a manner that is efficient, easy-to-use and economical. Papros aims to proactively support the infrastructure needed for manufacturing and for rapid changes in product design.