Hearst Foundations Present Winter 2016 Grants

Each year, the Hearst Foundations makes four announcements awarding grants to deserving organizations across the country. In December, the Foundations offered 76 grants valued at $16,075,000. Over $10 million of the grants went toward culture efforts, including a $7.5 million gift to Lincoln Center for the redevelopment of David Geffen Hall.

The Hearst Foundations—which operate independently from Hearst—act as a unified national philanthropic resource for organizations and institutions working in the fields of education, health, culture and social service. Their work helps to ensure that people of all backgrounds have the opportunity to build healthy, productive and inspiring lives.

Since their creation in the 1940s, the Hearst Foundations have awarded more than 20,000 grants, reflecting the philanthropic interests of William Randolph Hearst. Grant proposals are submitted by organizations across the country, reviewed and vetted by the Foundations’ staff based in San Francisco and New York. They are then brought before the Foundations’ Board of Directors for approval.

CULTURAL GRANTS

Cathedral Arts Project, Jacksonville, Fla.: To support arts education programs for underserved youth.

Heard Museum, Phoenix, Ariz.: To support educational programming.

Inner-City Arts, Los Angeles, Calif.: To support Learning and Achieving Through the Arts.

La Jolla Playhouse, La Jolla, Calif.: To support expansion of education and outreach programs.

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Inc., New York, N.Y.: Toward the capital campaign for David Geffen Hall.

Museum of the African Diaspora, San Francisco, Calif.: To support MoAD in the Classroom, an educational outreach program for underserved students.

Oklahoma City Ballet, Oklahoma City, Okla.: General support.

San Francisco Ballet, San Francisco, Calif.: To support year-round education outreach and engagement programming.

San Francisco Opera Association, San Francisco, Calif.: To support Opera ARIA: Arts Resources In Action, an educational outreach program.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral Landmark Foundation, New York, N.Y.: To support restoration project of St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Studio in a School, New York, N.Y.: Toward multi-year partnerships between professional artists and elementary schools to provide visual art education.

Theatre for a New Audience, New York, N.Y.: Toward education and humanities programs for children and adults.

The Center for Aquatic Sciences, Camden, N.J.: Toward science education and skill building programs for youth.

The Public Theater, New York, N.Y.: Toward the Public Works community outreach program.

The Studio Museum in Harlem, New York, N.Y.: Toward the Studio Museum in Harlem’s capital campaign for a new building.

Woodruff Arts Center, Atlanta, Ga.: To support the Woodruff Arts Center’s $100 million Transformation Campaign.

EDUCATIONAL GRANTS

Audubon North Carolina, Chapel Hill, N.C.: To support Audubon Field School’s STEM program for disadvantaged youth at Pine Island Sanctuary.

Byte Back, Washington, D.C.: To provide support for technology education to under-served residents of the D.C. area.

Centro de la Comunidad Unida, Milwaukee, Wis.: Toward the Abriendo Puertas (Opening Doors) Program for low-income, Latino and other minority, post-secondary students.

College and Community Fellowship, New York, N.Y.: To support formerly incarcerated women achieving higher education.

Drexel University, Philadelphia, Pa.: To provide expendable funds for the “Hearst Doctoral Fellowship Program” for minority investigators in STEM fields.

Franklin & Marshall College, Lancaster, Pa.: To provide expendable scholarships for diverse students, with a preference for first-generation candidates.

Girl Scouts of Greater New York, New York, N.Y.: Toward the STEAM series of science, math and arts programs for girls.

Hampton University, Hampton, Va.: Toward the Proton Therapy Institute, to support underserved and underinsured cancer patients from Virginia.

Hudson Valley Community College, Troy, N.Y.: Toward the William Randolph Hearst Laboratory at the Gene F. Haas Center for Advanced Manufacturing Skills.

Lee University, Cleveland, Tenn.: To help purchase a high-fidelity patient simulator for the new School of Nursing.

Manhattan College, Riverdale, N.Y.: To support Manhattan College’s “Engaging, Educating, and Empowering Means Change” program.

Middlebury Institute of International Studies, Monterey, Calif.: To support the Hearst Scholars Program over two years.

Montana State University, Bozeman, Mont.: To support students enrolled in the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

New Leaders, New York, N.Y.: Toward programming to enhance the quality of leadership in Chicago public schools.

Prep for Prep, New York, N.Y.: Toward the College Guidance and Undergraduate Affairs programs to help students apply, matriculate and thrive in college.

San Francisco State University, San Francisco, Calif.: To support scholarships within the Guardian Scholars Program.

Santa Clara University, Santa Clara, Calif.: To support community initiatives for the visual arts over two years.

St. Mary’s University of San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas: To renovate and equip a Cybersecurity Lab in the School of Science, Engineering and Technology.

The Commonwealth Club of California, San Francisco, Calif.: Toward staffing to support the expanded digital media capacity of the new headquarters.

The Resurrection Project, Chicago, Ill.: Toward affordable housing and support services for low-income college students.

Union County College, Cranford, N.J.: Toward current use scholarship support in the American Honors program.

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Ariz.: To support scholarships for the Engineering Career Awareness Program (ECAP).

University of Missouri - Kansas City, Kansas City, Mo.: Toward renovation of the video and audio studios and purchase of equipment by the Communication Studies Department.

University of Nevada, Reno, Nev.: To support the Reynolds Media Initiative.

Washington College, Chestertown, Md.: Toward George’s Brigade, a cohort of high-ability, low-income, first-generation students who are awarded full financial aid and receive an array of support services.

We Teach Science, Burlingame, Calif.: To support the Remote Tutoring and Mentoring Program.

HEALTH GRANTS

Banner Health, Phoenix, Ariz.: To support the Comprehensive Melanoma Program at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Cerebral Palsy Foundation, New York, N.Y.: To support the “Transforming Healthcare for Women with Disabilities” initiative.

Children’s Aid and Family Services, Inc., Paramus, N.J.: Toward community-based day habilitation programs for individuals with significant intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

Institute for Career Development, New York, N.Y.: General support.

Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc., Boston, Mass.: Toward current use William Randolph Hearst Fellowships in translational and clinical research.

National League for Nursing, Washington, D.C.: To develop and disseminate novel, technology-driven pediatric teaching resources for nurse educators and nursing students.

Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, Oklahoma City, Okla.: To support the Functional Genomics of Cancer research program.

Operation Smile, Virginia Beach, Va.: To provide expendable funds for “Hearst Cleft Surgery Fellowships” for medical professionals in the United States.

Phipps Neighborhoods, New York, N.Y.: Toward the Career Network: Healthcare program for Bronx residents ages 18-26.

Rady Children’s Hospital, San Diego, San Diego, Calif.: To support the Nursing Research, Education and Professional Development Initiative over two years.

Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, La Jolla, Calif.: To support the research training of an SBP Medical Discovery Institute graduate student.

Spectrum Health, Grand Rapids, Mich.: Toward establishing the Simulation Safety Center for Perinatal Services.

Stella Maris, Timonium, Md.: Toward a new state-of-the-art Transitional Care Center to meet the growing demand for high quality rehabilitation care and services in Central Maryland.

University Hospitals of Cleveland-Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio: Toward capital needs to complete the inpatient unit of the Angie Fowler Adolescent & Young Adult Cancer Institute, and to help meet a 1:1 matching grant.

White Plains Hospital Medical Center, White Plains, N.Y.: To support the new Simulation Center for nursing education.

SOCIAL SERVICE GRANTS

Appalachian Sustainable Development, Abingdon, Va.: Toward the Central Appalachian Network, to expand and diversify local food production businesses and systems.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Monterey County, Seaside, Calif.: To support the Power Hour program activities.

BRIDGE Housing Corporation, San Francisco, Calif.: To support the Community Development Initiative over two years.

Children’s Home Society of Florida, West Palm Beach, Fla.: To support life skills training programs for foster care youth.

Cincinnati Works, Cincinnati, Ohio: General support.

Defy Ventures, Inc., New York, N.Y.: To support the “Your New Life” program.

Family & Children’s Agency, Norwalk, Conn.: To support ASPIRE, an after-school program that empowers at-risk youth to become productive, independent adults.

Genesys Works, Houston, Texas: To support a new geographic expansion model.

Getting Out and Staying Out, New York, N.Y.: Toward counseling and employment programs for young men reentering society from prison.

Good Plus Foundation, New York, N.Y.: To support scaling up the GOOD+ model across 115 programs in the U.S. to help break the cycle of family poverty.

Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota, St. Paul, Minn: To support the ReEntry Program.

Homes of Hope, Greenville, S.C.: Toward the development of affordable housing for underserved and low-income populations.

Housing Assistance Council, Washington, D.C.: Toward affordable housing development in low-income rural communities.

Juma Ventures, San Francisco, Calif.: To support the national growth of job training and employment programming over two years.

Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Frankfort, Ky.: To support the Economic Empowerment Project.

L.A. Family Housing Corporation, North Hollywood, Calif.: To support “The Campus” capital project, a brand-new, one-stop strategy for integrated services to homeless and low-income individuals.

Mercy Center-Bronx, Bronx, N.Y.: Toward a wide range of programming to assist immigrant and low-income families.

The Idea Village, New Orleans, La.: To support economic and entrepreneurial development programs.

Westhab, Yonkers, N.Y.: To support the Dayspring Youth Center providing academic, enrichment, wellness and leadership development services to youth.

For more information on the Hearst Foundations and the application process, visit HearstFDN.org.