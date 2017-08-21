Hormel Foods Corporation Appoints Lisa Selk as Chief Executive Officer, CytoSport, Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, today announced that Lisa Selk has been named chief executive officer of CytoSport, Inc. CytoSport is a leading sports nutrition company and maker of MUSCLE MILK® premium protein products.

Selk will steer the CytoSport enterprise as it continues to focus on new product innovation and expanded distribution of its iconic sports nutrition products. Selk brings more than 20 years of experience building consumer packaged food brands including SKIPPY® peanut butter, among others.

“Lisa is a true CPG branding and marketing expert,” said Don Kremin, Hormel Foods group vice president, Specialty Foods. “Lisa has successfully led innovation and brand growth, and is passionate about delivering exceptional products to the marketplace. I am confident that she will bring a consumer-centric focus to the CytoSport line of products and will continue to lead the outstanding innovation that has become a hallmark of the company over the last several years. We couldn’t be more excited about the future for CytoSport and the Muscle Milk® brand under her leadership.”

About Lisa Selk

Selk assumes the leadership post of CytoSport after serving as marketing director for a portfolio of brands at Hormel Foods including SKIPPY® peanut butter, HERB-OX® bouillon, HOUSE OF TSANG® Asian foods and divisional innovation. She also sits on the Justin’s board of managers.

Selk joined Hormel Foods in 1998 as food scientist in the research and development department. She held management and leadership roles in the specialty products division and the meat products division, serving as both the divisional innovation manager as well as manager for the HORMEL® refrigerated entrées and HORMEL® ALWAYS TENDER® businesses. Selk went on to be a key leader in corporate innovation where she led numerous companywide innovation projects, including new product launches.

Selk is a graduate of North Dakota State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in food science and a master’s degree in cereal science. Selk also graduated from the University of St. Thomas where she secured her master’s in business administration, and most recently attended the Kellogg School of Management’s Executive Development Program.