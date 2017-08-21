Innovation Lab Partners with Xerox and PARC to Develop Solutions That Improve Health Care

Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) and PARC, A Xerox Company, will partner with the Innovation Lab, an Innovation Institute company, to tackle health care challenges through collaboration in medical technology, engineering and robotics.

“The idea behind the partnership is to bring together an organization well versed in advanced technology, such as printed electronics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, and combine it with a group that works with physicians, employees, and industry partners”, said Steve Hoover, Xerox CTO. “Together we will develop new products, ideas, and concepts that can be commercialized to reduce costs and transform health care delivery.”

“Working side-by-side with the pioneers of many technology platforms that have helped create new industries – from the Ethernet and laser printing to the graphic user interface and ubiquitous computing brings us world-renowned expertise,” said Larry Stofko, executive vice president of the Innovation Lab. “Our alliance with Xerox and PARC will enable us to galvanize breakthroughs in health care.”

The Innovation Institute works with physicians, employees, and industry partners to seek new products, ideas, and concepts that can be commercialized through the Innovation Lab. The Innovation Lab also works in alliance with Cleveland Clinic Innovations, Global Healthcare Innovations Alliance, California Institute of Technology, and Society of Physician Entrepreneurs (SoPE).

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation is an $11 billion technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. Our expertise is more important than ever as customers of all sizes look to improve productivity, maximize profitability and increase satisfaction. We do this for small and mid-size businesses, large enterprises, governments, graphic communications providers, and for our partners who serve them.

We understand what’s at the heart of work – and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the increasingly complex world of paper and digital. Office and mobile. Personal and social. Every day across the globe – in more than 160 countries – our technology, software and people successfully navigate those intersections. We automate, personalize, package, analyze and secure information to keep our customers moving at an accelerated pace.

About PARC

PARC, A Xerox Company, is in the Business of Breakthroughs®. Practicing open innovation, we provide custom R&D services, technology, expertise, best practices, and intellectual property to Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies, startups, and government agencies and partners. We create new business options, accelerate time to market, augment internal capabilities, and reduce risk for our clients. Since its inception, PARC has pioneered many technology platforms and has enabled the creation of many industries. Incorporated as an independent, wholly owned subsidiary of Xerox in 2002, PARC today continues the research that enables breakthroughs for our clients’ businesses. To learn more about PARC, visit www.parc.com or contact engage@parc.com.

About The Innovation Lab

The Innovation Lab is a subsidiary of The Innovation Institute, an independent, for-profit limited liability corporation structured to cultivate innovative solutions to transform healthcare delivery. The Innovation Institute is owned by non-profit health systems. This collaborative taps into physicians, employees, and industry business partners to incubate and commercialize new products and ideas through the Innovation Lab. Comprised of three distinct elements – an innovation lab, an investment fund, and a shared services group (Enterprise Development Group), The Institute strives to “do more, with less, for more people.” For more information, visit www.ii4change.com.