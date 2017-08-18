Bombardier’s Chinese Joint Venture to Provide Propulsion and Control Equipment for Chengdu and Chongqing

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced that its Chinese joint venture Bombardier NUG Propulsion System Co. Ltd. (BNP) has signed two contracts with the Chinese New United Group (NUG) to provide BOMBADIER MITRAC propulsion and control equipment for Chengdu Metro Line 6 and Chongqing Metro Line 4 projects respectively. Together, the two contracts are valued at approximately 531 million CNY ($79 million US, 68 million euro), with Bombardier Transportation’s direct share in the contracts valued at approximately 64 million SEK ($8 million US, 7 million euro).

Bombardier owns 50% of the shares in BNP which was established in 2003 and is jointly controlled by Bombardier and the Chinese New United Group.

Jianwei Zhang, President of Bombardier China, said, “We are very happy to be selected by Chengdu and Chongqing customers to equip their local metro cars with MITRAC propulsion equipment and continuously power the rapid development of their urban mass transit systems with our proven and reliable technology. With the reliability, availability and energy efficiency of our BOMBARDIER MITRAC propulsion technology, we are confident to help our customers to deliver passenger a more comfortable and reliable travel experience.”

Bombardier’s joint venture will provide engineering, manufacturing, testing, commissioning as well as the initial delivery of spare parts for the propulsion systems of 678 metro cars in Chengdu and Chongqing. The equipment for two contracts will be supplied from Bombardier Transportation’s facilities in Västerås, Sweden and Changzhou, China.

Chengdu has the population of more than 20 million, and faces the pressure of public transportation. Metro systems help to relieve the pressure. The total length of Line 6 is about 47 kilometers, is the longest underground line in Chengdu city. The contract BNP won for Chengdu Metro Line 6 propulsion for 600 cars is one of the biggest single propulsion bids for urban mass transit in China.

With the latest contract won in Chongqing Line 4 propulsion for 78 cars, a total of 23 cities in China have chosen Bombardier propulsion technology to power their growing urban mass transit networks, including the four municipality directly under the Central Government Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and Chongqing and other provincial capital cities.

Bombardier Transportation offers a broad range of propulsion and controls systems that are delivered for many different railway applications. With an optimized combination of the modules, Bombardier offer innovative solutions based on proven technologies for all railway applications. One of its core competencies is to maximize the energy efficiency of railway vehicles within their environment. An early understanding of specific application conditions and customer needs determines the selection and combination of products.

Bombardier Transportation in China is the full solution provider across the entire value chain. From vehicles and propulsion to services and design, Bombardier Transportation in China has six joint ventures, seven wholly foreign-owned enterprises, and more than 6,000 employees. Together, the joint ventures have delivered more than 3,500 high speed railway passenger cars, 580 electric locomotives and over 2,000 metro cars to China’s growing urban mass transit markets.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 37,150 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world’s leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.