Students Get a Kick Out of Thai Union-Samut Sakhon F.C. Football Clinic

Nichada Hanchengchai, left, and Jennapa Maksawat, both sixth-grade students at Wat Yaichomprasat School, are pictured during a football clinic organized by Thai Union and Samut Sakhon Football Club.

Local student-athletes recently had the opportunity to learn a few tricks from the pros on the football pitch. And, just maybe, the Samut Sakhon Football Club (F.C.) coaching staff and players caught a glimpse of a future star or two as the team, along with Thai Union Group PCL, co-organized the first of four teaching clinics for area schoolchildren.

On a sunny day at Mahachai Futsal Stadium, Samut Sakhon F.C. coaches and players held skill drills and demonstrated proper football techniques to over 80 students from Wat Yaichomprasat School and Wat Sirimongkol School.

The two-hour clinic emphasized the importance of physical fitness, good sportsmanship and teamwork.

“Football is great exercise, helping to make me strong and healthy. I started to play football at 10, and continue now that I am 12 years old,” said Nichada Hanchengchai, a sixth-grade student at Wat Yaichomprasat School. “I really enjoy the game and intend to continue practicing. I also hope to become a role model for younger players.”

“It is great that Thai Union took the time to set up these amazing activities for students from different schools in Samut Sakhon. I could see how determined the kids were to learn new techniques out there today dribbling around the field and juggling the ball,” said Songwut Buapetch, Samut Sakhon F.C.’s assistant coach. “The difference in age and gender was not a barrier for them. They really enjoyed themselves out there.”

Thai Union and Samut Sakhon F.C. will hold three additional football clinics for students later this year.

Thai Union funds pre-schools for children of local migrant workers at the two participating schools, as well as provides educational supplies and other school materials for the pre-schools. Additionally, Thai Union is a corporate sponsor for Samut Sakhon F.C.

“At Thai Union, we take responsibility for improving the lives of those living and working where we operate,” said Dr. Darian McBain, Thai Union’s global director for sustainable development. “Not only was this a chance to promote the importance of exercise to a healthy lifestyle, but the children thought it was pretty cool to meet some local professional athletes. We are looking forward to organizing more clinics in the future.”