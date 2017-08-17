The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Organizes First Fungal Disease Awareness Week

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and partners launched the first ever Fungal Disease Awareness Week, which is taking place on Monday, August 14th – Friday, August 18th. In an effort to emphasize the importance of recognizing serious fungal diseases at the beginning stages of a patient’s illness, the CDC is encouraging healthcare providers and patients to “Think Fungus” especially when symptoms of an infection are not improving with treatment.

According to the CDC, there are approximately 1.5 million different species of fungi on Earth. However, only 300 of those species have been linked to clinical illness. Fungi can be found nearly every place humans exist, and are commonly found in soil, foliage and in and around bodies of water. Additionally, they can inhabit a variety of indoor surfaces as well as directly on human skin. Fungi that are common in the environment are often attributed to causing fungal diseases.

“The exposure to fungi in places such as hospitals, long-term care facilities, nursing homes and other locations that house people who may be susceptible to infections is a real concern,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Many types of fungi are naturally found all around us. For most healthy people, the presence of fungi usually does not result in disease, but that’s not necessarily the case for people with a suppressed or weakened immune system. At EMSL, our team of experts can help to identify an array of fungi and healthcare-associated infections, which is important information when trying to limit exposure risk.”

When fungal diseases go undiagnosed, the infections can become more serious and even result in death. By spreading awareness about fungal diseases, the CDC anticipates that it will help increase early discovery, diagnosis and treatment. For information about fungal pathogens, EMSL sponsored a two-part educational video that can be seen at: http://youtu.be/qrb-_4NHJiY & http://youtu.be/ZYQCgtTKbas.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the nation’s leading environmental testing laboratories that can identify fungi from both indoor and outdoor environments. EMSL provides testing services and sampling supplies for a wide range of microbial pathogens and contaminants. To learn more about our wide range of testing services, accreditations and laboratory locations, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or info@emsl.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOCs, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of sampling equipment and investigative products for environmental professionals.