The World Aquaculture Society Signs New Publishing Contract with John Wiley & Sons, Inc.

The World Aquaculture Society (WAS) is pleased to announce that it has signed a new publishing contract with Wiley Periodicals, Inc., a subsidiary of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. for the Journal of the World Aquaculture Society (JWAS). The new publishing contract will continue the more than 10-year partnership between the World Aquaculture Society and John Wiley & Sons, Inc. JWAS has seen significant growth in institutional circulation and usage over time, and launched its re-invigoration of JWAS in January, 2016.

A significant benefit of membership in the World Aquaculture Society is free access to all papers published in JWAS, including all back issues. Members can access JWAS by first logging in to the WAS web site and then selecting “View Articles” under the “Journal of WAS” heading on the Publications tab. The latest Editor’s Choice papers for each issue and Special Virtual Issues, available as open access, are available at: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1749-7345. JWAS news is also available on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/JWrldAquaSoc/) and twitter (https://twitter.com/JWrldAquaSoc).