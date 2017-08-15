CIH® Certification Provides for Professional Visibility and Value

Throughout many professions, there are certifications for people who practice in a field of specialty. These certifications are often administered by non-profit organizations, which are, themselves, accredited by other organizations to ensure the validity of the certification. For the past 57 years in the industrial hygiene profession, that certification has been the Certified Industrial Hygienist®.



The CIH® credential is the premier standard in certi­fication for the industrial hygiene profession. It requires the industry’s most demanding measure of education, experience and examination. As a result, the credential is held by only a select group of professionals who are at the top of their field.



Obtaining the CIH® is a major career goal for many industrial hygienists. The credential can help them take control of their professional future as opportunities abound for certified professionals trained to anticipate, recognize, evaluate, prevent and control hazardous conditions.



For those who achieve CIH® certification, the benefits are much broader than just self-satisfaction. They include:

Instant credibility throughout the world

A competitive edge in job placement or advancement

Increased professional stature and peer recognition

Public and governmental recognition

Affirmation of a broad knowledge base

Access to industrial hygiene contracts requiring certifi­cation

“Virtually every industrial hygienist who has become a CIH® will attest to the fact that having the credential has opened doors and new opportunities they otherwise probably would have never gotten,” said David Roskelley, CIH® and Chair of ABIH®. “We encourage those considering certification to begin the process by visiting the ABIH® website for a wealth of information, downloadable guides and videos. Staff are just a phone call or email away from helping people achieve their goal of CIH® certification and all the benefits that come with the credential.”



To learn more about the American Board of Industrial Hygiene®, Certified Industrial Hygienist® credential or to locate a CIH® to perform industrial hygiene services, please visit www.ABIH.org, email abih@ABIH.org or call (517) 321-2638.



About the American Board of Industrial Hygiene ®

Since 1960, ABIH®, a not-for-profit corporation, has been the world’s largest organization for certifying professionals in the practice of industrial hygiene. ABIH® is the premier credentialing body responsible for ensuring high-quality certification including education, experience, examination, certification maintenance and ethics enforcement. Currently, more than 6900 people in 32 countries are certified to use the CIH® credential.