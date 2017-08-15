AT&T Celebrates All Who Experience More

Across the nation, millions of people with blindness and low vision are experiencing more – regardless of the obstacles they face. How? Often, they’re empowered by technology.

We’re celebrating some extraordinary individuals with our Experience More campaign. In honor of National Blindness Awareness Month, from now through October we’ll be spotlighting those who break barriers to get the most out of life.

To celebrate, we’re inviting those impacted by low vision, blindness and beyond to share how you or your friends and family members Experience More in life. We want to see how you do this through your actions, passions and technology.

Until September 11, you can enter the Experience More sweepstakes by using the hashtag #ExperienceMore, #sweepstakes and @ATT on Instagram or Twitter or at experiencemore.att.com. The prize? A once-in-a-lifetime gameday experience with Emmitt Smith.

The winner will be flown to attend a professional football game on Sunday, Oct. 1, at AT&T Stadium. Emmitt Smith will use Aira technology to call personal play-by-plays throughout the game.

AT&T Experience More is just one way we’re committed to supporting people of all physical and cognitive abilities with technology that’s accessible to all.

Earlier this year, Aira, a groundbreaking service for blind and visually impaired people was launched as the first product out of AT&T’s Foundry for Connected Health. They’re glasses that pair with our highly secure wireless connectivity to help blind and visually impaired customers access the information they need for everyday tasks and to tackle new challenges.

These challenges can even be as big as running the Boston Marathon. Learn how Erich Manser completed the race earlier this year, despite his degenerative eye disease. All thanks to the help of Aira glasses connected by AT&T – and Erich’s determination, of course.

Our teams, including the AT&T Corporate Accessibility Technology Office (CATO), continue to work with community partners to make more technology solutions, like Aira, possible. Learn more about our efforts to support those with disabilities—inside the company and out—by visiting our online accessibility media resource.

To learn about AT&T Experience More, visit experiencemore.att.com. You can also follow the campaign and share your own Experience More story on social media using #ExperienceMore and tagging @ATT.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER. NOT VALID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of one of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia who are at least the age of majority in their state of residence at time of entry. Sweepstakes commences at 12:01 AM on August 7, 2017 and ends at 11:59 PM on September 11, 2017. Subject to Official Rules available at participating AT&T stores. For odds of winning, prize descriptions, additional eligibility restrictions and complete details see Official Rules available at experiencemore.att.com/officialrules. Sponsor: AT&T Mobility LLC.