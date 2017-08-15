Vale on the conclusion of the corporate restructuring

We refer to Vale’s corporate governance restructuring approved at Vale’s extraordinary shareholders meeting held on June 27th, 2017 (“Proposal”), to inform that, as more than 54.09% of preferred shares issued by Vale (excluding treasury shares) were tendered into the voluntary conversion transaction included in the Proposal, as announced in the press release issued on August 11th 2017, an extraordinary shareholders meeting of Valepar S.A. was held today at which the merger of Valepar with and into Vale was approved.

As a result of the merger, Valepar ceases to exist and, consequently, Valepar’s shareholders now hold direct interests in Vale.

Vale informs that, in accordance with the Proposal, Litel Participações S.A., Bradespar S.A., BNDES Participações S.A. – BNDESPAR and Mitsui & Co., Ltd., signed today a new Vale Shareholders Agreement binding 20% of the total outstanding common shares issued by Vale. The agreement will be in force until November 9, 2020, with no provision for renewal.

Finally, we inform that Vale’s Board of Directors intends to call an extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting, to be held within the next 65 days, to elect independent members for the vacant positions in the Board of Directors of the Company.

