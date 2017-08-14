What is Really Going On in North Korea?

North Korea is certainly in the news day after day, yet very few are “following the money.” It is not well known that North Korea is sitting on perhaps trillions of dollars in mineral wealth. The vast potential of North Korea’s mineral wealth includes zinc, limestone, tungsten, copper, gold, iron, graphite and some of this is concentrated in the rare earth sector which is critical to high technology platforms such as smart phones.

According to North Korea the total value lies between $6 and $10 Trillion dollars. However, the ability to export these minerals is extremely difficult due to both politics and lack of expertise. China has made inroads and Russia has made attempts.

Although the amount of wealth claimed by North Korea is most likely highly exaggerated, the fact remains that a substantial amount does exist. Who might covet such resources?