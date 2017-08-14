Y Combinator and Atomico-backed Bitmovin Expands To Asia Pacific, Adds Former Amazon Web Services Exec to Lead Hong Kong Office

SAN FRANCISCO, HONG KONG — August 14, 2017 — Bitmovin, the provider of streaming video infrastructure technologies, today announced its expansion into the Asia-Pacific region with the opening of its new office in Hong Kong and the hiring of David Godfrey as Vice President and General Manager of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Prior to joining Bitmovin, Godfrey was VP of Asia-Pacific for Elemental Technologies, a leading video processing solution for content delivery to digital devices that was acquired for a reported $500 million by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2015. The company is now known as AWS Elemental.

Mobile data consumption in APAC dwarfs all other regions, and as streaming video becomes the dominant form of digital content, it’s imperative that publishers in the region are able to support consumer demand for rich streaming video. Bitmovin already has a global footprint of several hundred customers and is doubling down in APAC to meet the explosion in mobile video.

“I’m thrilled to join Bitmovin and lead our expansion efforts in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Godfrey. “Mobile video consumption here significantly outpaces that of the rest of the world and there is no bigger opportunity for growth for Bitmovin and the industry overall than in APAC. We are making a deep investment in this region and are eager to provide digital publishers here with the best available tools to support their streaming video offerings.”

In his new role, Godfrey will lead Bitmovin’s operations in APAC and manage sales across the region. He brings more than 15 years of experience leading businesses in Asia, including roles with Elemental Technologies, NDS, and Tandberg Television. Godfrey’s vast TV market knowledge and critical industry relationships will be valuable assets as Bitmovin works to help media and entertainment providers in the region grow their businesses.

“David has a proven track record of building amazing teams and scaling businesses in the APAC region,” said Lederer, co-founder and CEO of Bitmovin. ”We’re excited to welcome David to the team and will rely on his vast expertise as we bring our suite of streaming video technologies to flagship publishers in the market.”

Bitmovin was founded in 2013 by Stefan Lederer, Christopher Müller and Christian Timmerer, who co-founded the MPEG-DASH video standard, which accounts for 50 percent of US Internet traffic and used by industry leaders like Netflix and YouTube. The company also brought the world’s first commercial HTML5 MPEG-DASH player into production and quickly established itself as a technology leader in the online video industry by developing the market’s fastest cloud-based Video Encoding Service that allows adaptive content to be played on any device, in any browser without buffering.

“Bitmovin has been by far the easiest encoding-as-a-service solution we’ve used. It allows us to process our videos and distribute them to both our Aliyun services in China and AWS servers in the US,” said Steven Kehoe, co-founder at BitTiger.

Bitmovin was founded in 2013 by the co-creators of the MPEG-DASH video streaming standard, used by industry leaders like Netflix and YouTube and currently accounts for 50% of US peak internet traffic. The company is laying the groundwork for a cross-platform future dominated by video content. Bitmovin, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, CA, and Klagenfurt, Austria and is privately owned. Investors include Atomico, YCombinator (YC S15), Dawn Capital, SpeedInvest, Constantia New Business and a number of angel investors, including the former VP Engineering of Netflix, the former CTO of Cisco and the founder of Unity. For more information, visit www.bitmovin.com