Tuberculosis Infections in California Still a Public Health Concern

Earlier this summer, Solano County’s Daily Republic published a news article about the impact tuberculosis (TB) continues to have with residents of California. The article reported that there are typically around 24 cases of TB identified annually in the county and at least 2,000 new cases are detected statewide each year.

TB is caused by a bacterium known as Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It attacks the lungs, but can also attack other parts of the body, including the kidneys, spine and brain. If not properly treated, the disease can be fatal. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that TB is still one of the top ten causes of death worldwide.

“Mycobacterium tuberculosis is spread through the air from one person to another, often when a person with TB of the lungs or throat coughs, sneezes, speaks or even sings,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “People in close proximity may then breathe in the bacteria and become infected themselves.”

Working diligently to help stop the spread of Mycobacterium tuberculosis are the air quality professionals at LA Testing and their parent company, EMSL Analytical, Inc. Their laboratory experts utilize highly sensitive real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) techniques to identify Mycobacterium tuberculosis from air samples collected on special filter cassettes. The laboratory even offers all of the supplies and equipment needed to collect and submit samples.

LA Testing also recently sponsored an educational video about Mycobacterium tuberculosis and how it spreads that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/u2BsgRPc_Cw.

To learn more about environmental testing for Mycobacterium tuberculosis or other microbial pathogens, please visit www.LATesting.com, email info@LATesting.com or call (800) 755-1794.

About LA Testing

LA Testing is California’s leading laboratory for indoor air quality testing of asbestos, mold, lead, VOCs, formaldehyde, soot, char, ash and smoke damage, particulates and other chemicals. In addition, LA Testing offers a full range of air sampling and investigative equipment to professionals and the general public. LA Testing maintains an extensive list of accreditations including: AIHA LAP LLC., AIHA ELLAP, AIHA EMLAP and AIHA IHLAP, CDC Elite, NVLAP, State of California, State of Hawaii Department of Health and other states. LA Testing, along with the EMSL Analytical, Inc. network, has multiple laboratories throughout California including South Pasadena, Huntington Beach, San Leandro and San Diego.