FedEx and UPS: Competing CEOs Agree on Reforms

Two fierce business competitors are speaking out together and calling on Congress and the Administration to get to work on policy reforms to keep America globally competitive.

In an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal, Frederick W. Smith, Chairman and CEO of FedEx Corporation and David P. Abney, Chairman and CEO of UPS call for significant policy changes including simplifying taxes, investing in infrastructure and modernizing trade agreements.

“We should start by advancing national policies that promote America’s competitiveness. Companies of all sizes are hamstrung by tax policies that limit our ability to compete effectively overseas, trade barriers that stall U.S. export growth, and crumbling infrastructure that adds cost to goods and services.”

For more: policy.fedex.com