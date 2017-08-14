McAllen Locksmith Pros Announces Exclusive Information Is Now Available On Social Media
Local Residents Can Now Expect Regular Updates About The Community And The Company To Be Shared On The Company’s Facebook Page
We wish to share our knowledge with the public to help ensure safety, build community outreach, and connect with our neighbors.
Local company, McAllen Locksmith Pros recently released a statement informing residents that new updates about the company, the area, and the locksmith industry will now be available via the company’s social media site. This announcement is part of a company wide commitment to serve the community in McAllen, Texas.
Company insiders revealed that exclusive new content will be added to the company’s Facebook page on a regular basis and will include links to videos related to common lock and key problems. Additionally, updates about local businesses and community news such as upcoming events will also be shared.
Management for McAllen Locksmith Pros noted that; “We are extremely excited to be able to connect to this wonderful community. For us, it’s not just about providing emergency locksmith services but we also wish to share our knowledge with the public to help ensure safety, build community outreach, and connect with our neighbors.”
About the company: McAllen Locksmith Pros has mobile units of licensed technicians available 24-hours a day throughout the area in McAllen, Texas. Customers can request assistance for a complete range of residential, emergency, automotive, commercial, and general lock services. More details about the company and the services offered may be found at http://locksmithmcallen.com/
