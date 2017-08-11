Residence Inn by Marriott, Host and Producer Andy Cohen and North Shore Animal League America Help Pets Find Their Furever Homes This Summer

Residence Inn by Marriott is teaming up with TV host, personality and author Andy Cohen and his rescue dog, Wacha, as well as North Shore Animal League America to launch a pawsome “Dog Days of Summer” pet adoption series for approved adopters at select Residence Inn locations across the U.S. throughout August. The extended-stay hotel brand is kicking off the series in New York City today with a “Bark-Fest” and puppy party at Residence Inn by Marriott New York Manhattan / Central Park.

Earlier this week, Cohen and Wacha announced a social media scavenger hunt in collaboration with Residence Inn and North Shore Animal League America. Ten lucky dog lovers followed a series of clues and found Residence Inn dog bones hidden across New York City, and won entry to the Bark-Fest and puppy party for themselves and two friends each. Attendees at today’s New York event will meet puppies who are up fur adoption, attend an exclusive Q&A with Cohen and Wacha, and learn about how Residence Inn caters to all members of the family, including four-legged jetsetters.

Today marks the first of three nationwide pet adoption events hosted at Residence Inn hotels in August, and residents in each city are invited to stop by the other events for “Yappy Hour,” and maybe even take home a new furever friend. Upcoming Yappy Hour event locations include Miami (Residence Inn Miami Beach Surfside) and Washington, D.C. (Residence Inn Washington Capitol Hill/Navy Yard).

“Residence Inn by Marriott is thrilled to work with North Shore Animal League America to help animals find homes across the country,” said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager, Residence Inn. “With the support of Andy Cohen and his dog Wacha, Residence Inn is dedicating the month of August to this cause, and celebrating the ‘Dog Days of Summer’ nationwide. Every hotel in our portfolio welcomes all members of the family, and we encourage guests to bring their furry friends along on their travels.”

“We are so pleased to be partnering with Residence Inn by Marriott and with our friend and supporter, Andy Cohen – and of course his rescue dog Wacha – in these fun-filled events that will certainly help raise awareness about the plight of homeless animals,” said Joanne Yohannan, Senior Vice President, Operations, North Shore Animal League America.

Residence Inn by Marriott makes travel easier for families nationwide and enables them to maximize their time on the road with select conveniences and services including free hot breakfast and Wi-Fi; fitness centers; pools and complimentary grocery delivery service. Most importantly, spacious suites complete with full kitchens give travelers the opportunity to spread out and have puppy playtime during extended stays.

About Andy Cohen and Wacha

A talk show and radio host, author, and currently the host and Executive Producer of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” and FOX’s “Love Connection,” Andy Cohen is a pet-loving icon with a rescue dog of his own, a beagle-foxhound mix named Wacha. The first openly gay host of an American late-night talk show, Andy and Wacha are excited to partner with both brands to help puppies find their pawsome new family.

About Residence Inn by Marriott

Residence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the extended-stay lodging segment, with more than 700 properties located in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Central America. Designed for long stays, the brand offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones. Fully functional kitchens; grocery delivery service; 24-hour markets and complimentary breakfasts help guests maximize their time and thrive while they travel. The RI MixÔ evening events afford guests the opportunity to socialize and connect with the local community. Each Residence Inn offers free Wi-Fi in both public and guests spaces to ensure continuous connectivity while on the road.

As a member of the Marriott International portfolio, Residence Inn participates in the award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent guest program. Members earn their choice of points toward free vacations or frequent flyer mileage for dollars spent at any of the more than 4,000 Marriott hotels worldwide.

For more information or reservations, call the Residence Inn toll-free number at 800-331-3131 or visit residenceinn.marriott.com.

About North Shore Animal League America

North Shore Animal League America—the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization—has saved the lives of over 1 million dogs, cats, puppies and kittens at risk of euthanasia. Through our many innovative programs, we reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, puppy mills, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them responsible, loving homes. As a leader in the no-kill movement, we are dedicated to promoting shelter pet adoptions; encouraging spay/neuter programs; reducing animal cruelty; ending euthanasia; and advancing the highest standards in animal welfare. Please join us in saving the lives of innocent animals by donating to support our lifesaving mission.