DHL is new worldwide title sponsor for the upcoming DR1 Drone Racing Series

DHL, the world’s leading logistics provider, has signed on as the new title sponsor for a new racing series – DR1 presents the DHL Champions Series, Fueled by Mountain Dew. This new racing championship is organized by DR1 Racing, the premiere drone racing organization that is bringing together top pilots and racing teams to compete at exhilarating locations throughout the world, including the Post Tower in Bonn, Germany, the headquarters of Deutsche Post DHL Group. This October and November the races will be broadcast and streamed online globally by Eurosport, Fox Sports Asia and Twitch.TV, potentially reaching more than 300 million homes.

This new racing series gives DHL the opportunity to continue to extend its leadership position in the development of drone technology, which has a vital part in the future of logistics, as well as elevate the DHL brand to a broader audience of businesses and consumers through a thrilling new sport. Locations for the first season of the DHL Champions Series are expected to include the United States, Germany and Ireland. DR1 events are already broadcast in more than 100 countries.

“This new racing series is an exciting opportunity for DHL to showcase our passion for drone racing and illustrate our extensive history in developing innovative and sustainable approaches towards future logistics solutions,” said Ken Allen, CEO, DHL Express. “Similar to Formula E, drone racing represents an exciting new e-racing series, which is why DHL took the opportunity to engage as the logistics partner and title sponsor for DR1’s premier league racing series.”

DHL has been developing and testing its Parcelcopter for more than four years for deliveries in geographically ambitious areas. It has successfully deployed the Parcelcopter for fully automated deliveries in severe, high-altitude and weather conditions in the Bavarian Alps as well as to remote locations on German Ocean islands, and as such integrated into the overall logistical processes of the DHL Parcel unit. For its engagement in this area of research the Group also received the “German Mobility Award 2016” (Deutscher Mobilitätspreis 2016).

DHL Supply Chain has deployed drone in Mexico and Brazil for security surveillance, monitoring sites and assets for theft and damage. Drones can also be used as aid deliveries as part of disaster relief missions after natural disasters.

Joining DHL and Mountain Dew as sponsors of the Champions Series are Air Hogs, makers of the official DR1 Micro Race Drone and FPV Race Drone, and the US ARMY, which is sponsoring DR1’s Twitch Channel program, “DR1 Drone Tech” which airs before each race.

“We are thrilled to have DHL join the DR1 organization as the title sponsor for the DHL Champions Series Fueled by Mountain Dew,” said DR1 CEO and Founder, Brad Foxhoven. “Along with Mountain Dew, who has been with us since our first race last year, we have established a racing series that combines epic outdoor racing, elite pilots and racing teams, and a racing format that creates excitement and engagement for the pilots, viewers and spectators.

Watch video: DHL is new worldwide title sponsor for the upcoming DR1 Drone Racing Series