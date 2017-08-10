LoopUp Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2017 International Business Awards

LoopUp (LSE AIM: LOOP), the premium remote meetings company, today announced that it was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award for Best New Product or Service of the Year (Cloud Application/Service) in The 14th Annual International Business Awards℠.



The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2017 IBAs received entries from more than 60 nations and territories.



Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the W Hotel in Barcelona, Spain on 21 October.



“Remote meetings are an important part of business life, and we’re committed to making them a better experience for people who rely on them every day,” said Steve Flavell, co-CEO of LoopUp. “LoopUp operates in a crowded market where most vendors compete in a feature-race to stay relevant. At LoopUp, we focus on usability and simplicity, which has led to high end user adoption and incredibly low customer churn. We’re proud to be recognized for building a product that people actually use and love.”



The panel of judges was impressed by LoopUp’s ease of use and flexibility. One judge commented, “a conference call that is easy to use and easy to connect to – a facility that calls you on any device and allows you to send attachments via Outlook - why isn’t Skype for Business this easy to use?”



And another judge commented, “LoopUp brings interesting technological advances like dial-out, mobile reminders for meetings, removing background noise with a click and easy screen-sharing which will definitely take the frustration out when joining Web conferences. This is an impressive advantage over legacy web conference products available in the market.”



More than 3,900 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.



Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.



About LoopUp

LoopUp (LSE AIM: LOOP) is a premium remote meetings solution. Streamlined and intuitive, LoopUp is built for the needs of business users and delivers the quality, security and reliability required in the enterprise. One-click screen sharing and integration with tools business people use every day, like Outlook®, make it easy for LoopUp users to collaborate on conference calls. LoopUp’s award-winning SaaS solution doesn’t overwhelm users with features, and doesn’t require training. Over 2,000 enterprises worldwide, including Travelex, Kia Motors America, Planet Hollywood, National Geographic, and Subaru trust LoopUp with their remote meetings. For more information, visit www.loopup.com.



About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.