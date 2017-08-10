Samsung’s CFG73 Named the Exclusive Gaming Monitor of PUBG Invitational at Gamescom 2017

Samsung Electronics announces plans to deliver the superior performance of its CFG73 QLED gaming monitor as part of a PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS tournament at the upcoming Gamescom 2017 through partnership with game developer Bluehole Inc. The Gamescom 2017 trade fair, scheduled to take place on August 22-26 at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, is the largest annual gathering of computer and video game industry media, developers, retailers and competitors.

Bluehole selected Samsung’s CFG73 as the exclusive monitor for the offline LAN tournament, taking place in partnership with ESL from August 23 to 26 at Bluehole’s booth (ESL Arena, Hall 9) and featuring the developer’s game, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS. The event will bring together more than 70 of the world’s best PUBG players and influencers to engage in the battle royale-style shooter game, which has ranked among the top sellers on the Steam digital distribution platform since its Early Access release in March 2017. Gamescom 2017 attendees will also be able to view and play the game on the CFG73 monitors during non-tournament hours on August 25 and 26.

“We are honored to partner with Bluehole to host such a prestigious competition, and we look forward to inviting both top gamers and Gamescom 2017 attendees to see first-hand how our CFG73 QLED gaming monitors can bring the intense action of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS to life.” said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

To further amplify the gaming experience, Samsung’s CFG73 monitor (24-inch) brings the visual power of the quantum dot technology more commonly found in its televisions and large-format displays to the desktop. Through this integration, the CFG73 covers approximately 125 percent of the sRGB color spectrum, bringing even the slightest visual details to life and fostering a more realistic game presentation. A best-in-class 3,000:1 contrast ratio elevates this true-to-life experience through deeper blacks, sharper whites and precise color shades.

Beyond its display enhancements, the CFG73 also drives smoother and more convenient gameplay. The CFG73 is one of the first curved monitors to feature an ultra-fast 1ms motion picture response time (MPRT), far surpassing the 4-6ms industry standard. When combined with an equally-rapid 144 Hz screen refresh rate, the monitor minimizes motion blur and image lag and allows competitors to transition to the next scene without delay or distraction. Additionally, the CFG73’s versatile, factory-calibrated game display modes instantly optimize black gamma levels, contrast ratios, sharpness and color value settings for any game genre, including first-person shooters, real-time strategy, role-playing games and AOS titles.

Learn more about Samsung QLED Gaming Monitors at Gamescom 2017 here: http://displaysolutions.samsung.com/gamescom2017