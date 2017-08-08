Nissan participates in SheEO SleepOut to raise funds for homeless in South Africa

Liz Segal, general manager of Nissan sales in Sub-Saharan Africa, will participate in the SheEO SleepOut event to raise awareness and funds for those in need. Nissan is committed to contributing towards a sustainable society and has a range of corporate programs aimed at improving lives and communities in South Africa. This is the third year the company is taking part in the sleep-out initiative.

This year, the organization is hosting a special chapter event that challenges female business leaders to rise to the occasion to raise funds. The primary beneficiary this year is “Door of Hope,” which is committed to caring for abandoned babies.

SheEO SleepOut asks female business leaders to spend a night outdoors, experiencing what life is like for homeless and vulnerable communities, and raising funds for a Primary Beneficiary that works hard to create shelter for abandoned babies.

Given the recent attention on violence against women in South Africa, and to highlight the lack of gender diversity in our boardrooms, SheEO SleepOut chose to focus on women this year, offering a platform for female business leaders to come together to discuss solutions for change. The SheEO SleepOut™ will take place on August 8, 2017 at the iconic Constitution Hill Women’s Prison in Johannesburg, where many female activists, such as Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Fatima Meer and Albertina Sisulu were jailed during apartheid – a nod to the power and strength of our country’s women.

“I’m honored to represent Nissan in making a real difference in our community and in the lives of the disadvantaged,” said Segal. “The aim of empowering women leaders this year is wonderful to see. It’s important that women working in the auto industry lift each other up and encourage development and growth in the automotive space. Right now, Nissan’s graduate program has a 50/50 split of males and females entering. Programs such as this are critical to our success as a company and as a country.”

Nissan has been driving programs in solidarity with the disadvantaged since 2014. Its housing development program, Nissanda, is a project in conjunction with the City of Tshwane to provide housing for people in an area of the Ga-Rankuwa Township near Pretoria. Teaming up with Habitat for Humanity, Nissan has built 50 homes and housed approximately 200 people in the area. In 2018, Nissan will begin phase 2 of the Housing development, using environmentally friendly building material.