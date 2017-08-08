Schneider Electric and Claroty partner to address safety and cybersecurity challenges in global industrial infrastructure

Claroty, an innovator in Operational Technology (OT) network protection, and Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation, announced today that they are partnering to address safety and cybersecurity challenges for the world’s industrial infrastructure. Under the terms of the agreement, Claroty will market its real-time OT/ICS network monitoring and detection solution to Schneider Electric’s customers through the company’s Collaborative Automation Partner Program (CAPP).

The Claroty platform proactively protects industrial control systems and continuously monitors industrial networks for cyber threats. With secure remote access, asset owners can employ policies to control remote employee and third party access to critical systems, and record the sessions. Continuous threat detection creates a detailed inventory of industrial network assets, identifies misconfigurations, monitors traffic between assets, and finds anomalies that may indicate the presence of a malicious actor. Context rich alerts provide plant and security personnel with actionable insights for efficient investigation, response, and recovery.

This partnership adds a key component to Schneider Electric’s end to end cybersecurity offerings by protecting its connected products and edge control offerings within the company’s EcoStruxure™ architecture. EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric’s IoT-enabled, open and interoperable system architecture and platform. Delivering Innovation At Every Level across connected products, edge control and apps, analytics, and services, the EcoStruxure architecture enables scalable design and operation of connected systems with best-in-class cybersecurity built in at every layer.

“At Schneider Electric we recognize the urgent need to assist our customers in enhancing their safety and cybersecurity programs,” said David Doggett, Senior Director Cybersecurity, Industry Business, Schneider Electric. “One way we are addressing this need is through partnering with Claroty to provide real-time network monitoring and anomaly-detection.”

Schneider Electric and Claroty have conducted rigorous testing to validate solution interoperability. Claroty is a key partner for network security monitoring system within CAPP. CAPP enables Schneider Electric to offer complete business solutions by integrating innovative technologies developed by its partner ecosystem into its own offerings.

“Passive network intrusion detection techniques are critical for applications where system availability is paramount,” continues Doggett. “Claroty’s platform can strengthen solutions against known cyber attacks that have bypassed existing boundary protections. The technology can also alert network operators about novel attack vectors or attacks initiated by rouge insiders using existing tools and credentials.”

A key characteristic of the Claroty platform is its ability to explore the deepest level of industrial network protocols without adversely impacting the system. This enables end users to safely identify anomalies while protecting complex and sensitive industrial networks. Traditional IT security software often uses active queries or requires a footprint on the network, which can ultimately disrupt operations. However, the Claroty platform uses a passive-monitoring approach to safely inspect traffic without the risk of disruption.

"We have set off on a mission to bring rapid and long overdue change to the cybersecurity of industrial control networks," said Amir Zilberstein, Chief Executive Officer, Claroty. "We recognize that this complex challenge is best addressed in a unified and robust fashion – where security vendors such as Claroty work hand in hand with leading equipment manufacturers. Partnering with Schneider Electric and delivering our solutions within its comprehensive approach to cybersecurity through its EcoStruxure architecture will help drive the broadest reach and most immediate impact to industrial companies"

About Claroty

Launched as the second startup from Israel’s famed Team8 foundry, Claroty combines an elite management team and deep technical expertise from both IT and OT disciplines. Claroty exited stealth mode late last year with $32 million in venture capital from marquis investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners and Eric Schmidt’s Innovation Endeavors. The company boasts a world class management team from companies including Siemens, IBM, Waterfall Security, Palo Alto Networks, iSIGHT Partners, FireEye, ICS2 and Industrial Defender. Claroty has an elite ICS security research organization that comprises the top 1% of the 1% of cybersecurity experts form the Israeli Defense Force Unit 8200. With an unmatched understanding of ICS, SCADA and other essential OT/IIOT systems, the Claroty Platform provides the deepest and broadest coverage of ICS systems, protocols and networks available on the market today. For more information, visit www.claroty.com.