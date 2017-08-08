57 multiple-unit regional trains from Siemens for Deutsche Bahn

Siemens will deliver 57 Mireo trainsets to DB Regio AG, the local transport arm of Deutsche Bahn. Following the product’s launch in the summer of 2016, this is the second order for Siemens’ new regional and commuter train platform. The Mireos will serve the Rhine-Neckar S-Bahn (regional suburban rail network). The trains will be built at the company’s factory in Krefeld, Germany.

In Germany alone by 2030, around six to ten million people who live in urban areas will travel by rail daily. At the same time the requirement for performance, cost-effectiveness, punctuality, environmental awareness, safety and customer satisfaction is increasing. The new regional and commuter train platform from Siemens has been designed especially with these future requirements in mind.

“We’re especially pleased by the trust DB Regio is placing in us with this follow-up order. This marks a further important milestone for the latest generation of our regional train, the Mireo. The Mireo combines a high level of performance, comfortable passenger experience and optimal flexibility over the train’s entire lifecycle,” said Sabrina Soussan, CEO of Siemens’ high-speed trains, regional trains and locomotives business.

Customers for the Mireo are the Ministry for Transportation in Baden-Württemberg, the Zweckverband Schienenpersonennahverkehr Rheinland-Pfalz Süd (special-purpose association for regional rail transportation Rhineland-Palatinate south) (ZSPNV RLP Süd) and the Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Neckar GmbH (VRN – Rhine-Neckar Public Transport Network). When the trains are delivered, ownership will be transferred to a state company and they will be leased by DB Regio for the duration of the 14-year transport contract. The Mireo will operate as an S-Bahn on the future lines S5, S6, S8 and S9 in the Rhine-Neckar region. In addition, it will serve as the “Murgtäler Radexpress” on the route between the cities of Mannheim and Baiersbronn. Commissioning will follow in two stages: Service on routes in the states of Baden-Württemberg and southern Hesse will begin in December 2020, while service on the Mannheim – Mainz route largely in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate will begin operation in December 2021.

For further information about the Mobility Division, please see: www.siemens.com/mobility