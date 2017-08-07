Political Intrigue, Idealism, Corruption, and Power Struggle in Hawaii

Having served in the Hawaii State Legislature, Jim Shon has a wealth of experience and knowledge regarding politics and the life of an elected official. He uses the aid of fiction to tackle compelling issues rampant in the 1980s.



Set in the paradise of the Hawaiian Islands, “Poison in Paradise” gives readers a glimpse into the world of politics, cover-ups, media, and the inner workings of legislature. It was a time when information about the government were circulated through traditional means—print media and broadcast reports. There was a strong personal relationship between the elected and the voters, making the former seem larger than life. Intrigue, lobbying, manipulation, and agenda-setting are to be expected.



Shon has created an intricate tapestry of how the powerful got their way before the advent of the Internet. Kirkus Reviews describes how his work “reflects the diverse cultures (indigenous, Chinese, Japanese, mainland Americans, and so on) that comprise modern Hawaii …enlivened by intriguing historical and cultural tidbits.”



“Poison in Paradise”

Written by Jim Shon

About the Author

Jim Shon planned on becoming a music teacher, but then served as a Peace Corps Volunteer on Jeju Island in South Korea, and returned as a graduate student and a volunteer in a major gubernatorial campaign. Since then he has been a six-term state legislator, a labor arbitrator, and a TV political analyst. He held the position as chief administrator of Hawaii’s charter school system – securing funding and amending laws. Currently he serves as the director of the Hawaii Educational Policy Center.

