Resumption of Operation of Oita Works Plate Mill

On January 5, 2017, the plate mill on the premises of the Oita Works of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) caught fire. We sincerely regret the great trouble, anxiety, and inconvenience caused to the people of the local community, our business partners and those concerned by this accident.

On May 18, 2017, NSSMC made an announcement about the cause of the fire, the preventive measures and the planned resumption of operation of facilities, which had been shut down after the occurrence of the accidents. After completion of all the measures for resuming operation, including the implementation of measures to prevent further accidents, the Oita Works plate mill has resumed operation on August 6, 2017.

NSSMC have deeply reflected on the series of accidents, and will continue making measures to prevent recurrence of accidents while hoping to restore the confidence of the local residents, customers, and those concerned.