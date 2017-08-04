Media Alert: Intel FPGA-Accelerated Storage Technology to be Featured at Flash Memory Summit

Storage and data center operators can ratchet up to the next level of capability for their infrastructure by using Intel field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and Intel solid state drives (SSDs) to create elastic pools of Non-Volatile Memory Express over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) storage.

This storage acceleration solution – which offers new levels of performance and efficiency in big data and enterprise applications, along with enabling real-time analytics – is one of several activities that Intel is engaged in at the upcoming Flash Memory Summit taking place Aug. 7-10 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

Intel and Attala Systems will offer a proof-of-concept demonstration of the FPGA-based accelerated RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) networking solution in Intel booth #839.

The Intel and Attala demonstration shows a high-performance composable storage infrastructure that offers features such as self-learning orchestration and provisioning capabilities, with the potential to remove many of the inefficiencies of conventional storage architectures. The result is an adaptable storage infrastructure that is essentially an elastic block storage (EBS) solution, accelerated.

Customers interested in applying FPGAs for NVMe acceleration will also benefit from Intel’s data center leadership, including new Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, memory, a full portfolio of optimized tools and software, and a global partner ecosystem across the spectrum of deployment models.

Intel will also present several sessions at Flash Memory Summit 2017: