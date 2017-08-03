The Elizabeth Hospice honored for hiring, serving veterans

Jan Jones accepting the Outstanding Midsize Employer of the Year award at DAV’s national convention in New Orleans. The award was presented by the DAV National Employment Director Jeff Hall (left) and DAV National Commander Dave Riley (right)

The Elizabeth Hospice, a San Diego, California-based company that makes it part of their business strategy to hire veterans, received the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Outstanding Midsize Employer of the Year award July 30 during the 96th DAV National Convention in New Orleans.

The Elizabeth Hospice empowers hospice professionals to meet the unique needs of dying veterans. They strive to bring comfort to patients with a history of military service by matching hospice patients with fellow veteran staff or volunteers.

The organization currently has 15 veterans on staff and is actively recruiting more through DAV Veterans Career Fairs. Eight percent of the company’s volunteers are also veterans.

“On behalf of the board of directors, leadership, staff and volunteers of The Elizabeth Hospice, it is a privilege to spend time with veterans and their families and thank them for their service to our country. The Elizabeth Hospice is proud to recognize those who have done our country a great honor, by allowing our organization to honor them with great care,” said Jan Jones, CEO and president of The Elizabeth Hospice.

“The Elizabeth Hospice combines compassion and caring to veterans who are preparing to pass on, while actively hiring veterans to care for our unique population,” said DAV National Commander Dave Riley. “I am grateful they are making a singular effort to hire veterans who are able to provide comfort and care for fellow veterans entering the final stages of life.”

“This organization recruits and hires veterans as well as seeks out veteran volunteers,” said DAV National Employment Director Jeff Hall. “This profession is truly a sacred duty, and I’m grateful for their kindness and empathy for the men and women who served.”



About DAV:

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their spouses; and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with nearly 1.3 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U. S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org

About The Elizabeth Hospice:

The Elizabeth Hospice (http://elizabethhospice.org) is the region’s most experienced and largest nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider of medical, emotional and spiritual support to the seriously ill and their families in San Diego and the Inland Empire. Since 1978, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 95,000 patients and families in the communities we serve, regardless of their ability to pay, and providing specialty services such as Veterans Outreach, Palliative Care, Pediatric and Perinatal Hospice Care and counseling and grief support for all ages through its Center for Compassionate Care, regardless of the type of illness or death experienced. To learn more, call (800) 797-2050 or visit our website at www.elizabethhospice.org ###

