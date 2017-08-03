Sustain Natural Names Aaron Alpeter New COO

NEW YORK, NY, August 3, 2017— Sustain Natural, the country’s leading provider of natural condoms, organic tampons and other sexual wellness products for women, is pleased to announce that Aaron Alpeter has been named its Chief Operating Officer.



Alpeter joins the rapidly growing consumer products company following his recent stint as Chief Supply Chain Officer at Hubble Contacts, a wildly successful start-up specializing in online contact lens subscriptions. At Hubble, Alpeter designed a series of new international supply systems and managed partnerships involved in all facets of company operations from manufacturing and packaging to warehousing and final-mile delivery. In addition to this work, Alpeter also directed the company’s customer service and social media teams, while helping guide the organization through an explosive growth curve that saw its valuation increase from zero to $100M in just four months. In addition to this work, Alpeter has consulted for a myriad of business startups from pet food and home security firms to food and beverage makers like Keepers.co, a rising sparkling coffee brand.



“Aaron brings a virtually perfect set of talents to our business with the precise mix of supply chain management, marketing acumen and sustainability expertise we were looking for,” said Sustain co-founder Meika Hollender. “On the heels of the hugely successful third quarter launch of our period products, he can ensure that we manage—and immediately leverage—the exponential growth we’ve experienced as we pivot to an e-commerce subscription business. Added co-founder Jeffrey Hollender, “I’ve hired more people in my career than I can count, but rarely have I been as thrilled as I am about Aaron. It’s like signing a major league ringer right before the big game.”



Prior to joining Hubble, Alpeter honed his skills at Unilever North America, where he graduated from its acclaimed Management Trainee Program and worked across multiple business units in areas ranging from materials planning and factory production to international trade. He holds a degree in Logistics from The Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business and was an early member of the school’s innovative Sustainability Cluster as well as Undergraduate President of Net Impact.



“Sustain is exactly where I want to be,” said Alpeter. “We have a thoroughly unique product line and market position. And we are on the brink of the kind of massive growth most executives can only dream about. But more than that, it’s a group of people with a genuine mission to elevate the world and create something meaningful. As a new father, that’s more important to me than anything else, and I’m excited to be an integral part of that work.”



About Sustain Natural

Sustain is committed to always putting women’s health first, which means our products are better, safer, and more vagina-friendly than traditional brands. Environmentalists at our core, we create all of our products with the planet in mind. From sourcing Fair Trade latex for condoms, to using organic ingredients in our personal care products, Sustain believes in building a brand that makes the world a better place. Sustain Natural is committed to women with our dedicated fund 10%4Women, in which 10% of profits go to organizations including Planned Parenthood that provide access to reproductive healthcare and family planning services for low-income women in the U.S. For more information, visit www.sustainnatural.com

