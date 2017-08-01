Marriott International’s Coachella Activation Named Most Original Campaign by LE Miami 2017 Rebels Awards

Moxy Hotels, Marriott International’s bold new experiential brand, has been recognized by LE Miami’s Rebels Awards for creating 2017’s Most Original Campaign. The prestigious award recognizes hotel companies with extraordinary marketing that offers a fresh approach to connecting with travelers and takes a brand to the next level, from online content destinations to clever social media campaigns or an innovative series of events.

“We are thrilled to accept this award by LE Miami on behalf of Marriott International’s bold experiential brand, Moxy Hotels,” said Vicki Poulos, Senior Global Brand Director, Moxy Hotels. “At Moxy, we appeal to our target guests through creating fun and relevant experiences, our activation at Coachella allowed us to bring the fun directly to our target consumer.”

Marriott International brought an ‘industry first’ to loyalty members through an immersive experience at Coachella, transforming eight Safari tents on festival campgrounds into ‘hotel rooms’ for influencers and Marriott Rewards members to sleep in. Each tent was designed to embody the ethos of Marriott’s lifestyle brands, which in addition to Moxy Hotels included: AC Hotels by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, Westin, Le Méridien, Renaissance Hotels, Autograph Collection Hotels and Tribute Portfolio. The campground included an on-site concierge and a relaxing outdoor area.

Moxy’s Safari tent offered a sneak peek of the Moxy NYC Times Square Hotel, which opens in September 2017. The tent was outfitted in the décor and custom furnishings reflective of Moxy NYC Times Square’s playful and flexible bedrooms, designed by the award-winning interior design firm Yabu Pushelberg. Moxy aligned with YouTuber Amy Pham to stay and document the ultimate festival glamping experience.

Moxy Hotels fully embraces today’s fun-hunting traveler with smartly designed tech-enabled rooms featuring motion sensor lighting; internet TV in-room featuring Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, Pandora and Crackle; selfie photo booth elevators; Moxy Digital Guestbook; abundant power and USB outlets; furiously fast and free Wi-Fi for ultimate connectivity; and Moxy ‘B&F’ (beverage & food) strategy that offers 24/7 self-service to give guests access to what they want, when they want it.

Moxy Hotels first launched in Milan in September 2014. Moxy currently operates 10 hotels in Berlin, Frankfurt, Milan, Munich, New Orleans, the UK, Vienna, and Tempe. This year the brand is expected to open 13 hotels, including its first of five properties in New York (September 2017), as well as hotels in Japan, Seattle, Denver, and London, among others.

Additional recent accolades for Moxy Hotels include: Boutique Design’s 2016 top three Up-and-Coming Hoteliers, 2016 Winner of Gold Key Award for Best New Hotel Brand, 2016 Finalist in Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards, Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2015 Business Traveler Awards and Landor Pulse’s Top 10 Most Innovative Hotel Brands.

Moxy Hotels is Marriott International’s new millennial-focused brand that debuted in September 2014 with the opening of the Moxy Milan. A boutique-hotel concept for the next-Gen traveler, Moxy is a fresh and innovative brand combining stylish design and approachable service at an affordable price point. With tech-enabled rooms, vibrant lobby spaces and warm, modern service, Moxy aims to surprise travelers with a thoughtful, spirited and fun guest experience. Moxy Hotels is proud to participate in the industry’s award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. To learn more about Moxy Hotels, visit www.MoxyHotels.com.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,100 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 124 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitterand Instagram.

