TCS Honored at Manufacturing Leadership 100 Awards

Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a prominent ‘Technology Partner’ at the prestigious 2017 Manufacturing Leadership 100 Awards for the fourth time in the past five years.

TCS was praised for its key role as IT Services partner for customers, Boeing, Flowserve and Adient, and received recognition from the judges for supporting impressive winning entries in the categories of “Operational Excellence Leadership,” “Enterprise Technology Leadership” and “Mobility in Manufacturing Leadership,” respectively.

Now in its 13th year, the Manufacturing Leadership Awards, presented annually by Frost & Sullivan and the manufacturing leadership community, honor innovative manufacturing companies – across industries – that demonstrate breakthrough projects that set them apart from competitors and deliver compelling returns on investment.

TCS assisted Flowserve to standardize their eCommerce journey map, by implementing a global eCommerce solution. The solution helped Flowserve achieve a single global eCommerce platform, opening a new channel for sales, promoting cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and providing a differentiated and consistent shopping experience to buyers at different touch-points across geographies and business lines.

For Boeing, TCS implemented an organizational project management lean tool to digitally streamline steps in a new process that effectively controls task inflows and manages efficient task completion, while automating key steps in the process framework. The tool is also used to communicate status and generate metrics that provides business health data, crucial for running the organization.

TCS supported Adient in their digital journey by building diversified mobile solutions that can be used both within the organization and also used to improve visibility with the customer base. During the first phase of the project, mobile applications were rolled out to help Adient not only generate greater mindshare and engagement with its customers, but also enable better cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, improve visibility, access, and enhanced customer experience of its product portfolio. “This award reaffirms our ongoing commitment to deliver an integrated value proposition and digital transformation initiatives to our customers by constantly innovating and providing top-notch solutions to address critical business issues,” said Milind Lakkad, Global Head of Manufacturing, TCS. “We are honored to be recognized for the fourth time as ‘Technology Partner’ in the Manufacturing Leadership 100 Awards.”

“By helping to drive three breakthrough projects that won 2017 Manufacturing Leadership Awards, Tata Consultancy Services has proven itself as a leader in helping its customers achieve digital transformation,” said Jeffrey Moad, research director with Frost & Sullivan’s Manufacturing Leadership Council and director of the Manufacturing Leadership Awards. “TCS and its winning customers are all to be congratulated.”

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services,consulting and business solutions organization that delivers real results to global business, ensuring a level of certainty no other firm can match. TCS offers a consulting-led, integrated portfolio of IT,BPS, infrastructure, engineering and assurance services. This is delivered through its unique Global Network Delivery Model™, recognized as the benchmark of excellence in software development. A part of the Tata group, India’s largest industrial conglomerate, TCS has over 385,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $17.58 billion for year ended March 31, 2017 and is listed on the BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.