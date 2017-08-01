The Future of AI in Consumer Experience
Together with AT&T Foundry and RocketSpace, Ericsson has released the third installment of The Futurist Report series. Get an inside look into the cutting-edge technologies and companies that are shaping the future for artificial intelligence, and what this means for consumers.
How will artificial intelligence and automation affect the way we live our lives, and how will brands adapt and cater to changing consumer experiences?
Read the full report and discover the Five Bold Projections on the Future of Artificial Intelligence in Consumer Experience.
